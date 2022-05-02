New Packers WR Christian Watson's father reveals Aaron Rodgers' special gesture right after NDSU star was drafted

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 NFL Draft loaded with 11 picks. The team will need every one of them in an effort to advance further than they did last season in the NFC playoffs.

The team lost several players from last year's team, including star edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, and more importantly, they lost All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Green Bay took the first step in replacing their former star receiver by drafting receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State University in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Watson's father has now revealed that, after his son was selected by Green Bay, the first person to send him a text message was none other than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The four-time NFL MVP has often been accused of being aloof and not a team player.

The text message from Rodgers to Watson comes as a relief to fans as their quarterback has previously lamented not having enough involvement in the acquisition and release of players, particularly receivers.

Watson is 6'4" and 208 pounds and runs the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. He has the measurables to be one of the best receivers in the league and Green Bay fans can only hope that his measurables transfer over successfully to the football field.

Did the Green Bay Packers have a successful 2022 NFL Draft?

NFL Combine - Brian Gutekunst

The Green Bay Packers came into the 2022 NFL Draft with several needs but none more glaring than at wide receiver. Besides Watson, the team also drafted receivers Romeo Doubs from Nevada and Samori Toure from Nebraska in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively.

The organization had two first-round selections, and each were used to address the defensive side of the ball by taking linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt with the 28th selection.

Ironically, both players were drafted from the Georgia Bulldogs, who set a record with five players drafted in the first round and 15 total selected from their 2021 national championship team.

The Packers also bolstered the protection of their future Hall of Fame quarterback by drafting offensive linemen Sean Rhyan in the third-round and Zach Tom in the fourth-round.

Green Bay used the 2022 NFL Draft to address their weaknesses, and they look forward to making a deep run into the playoffs next season.

