"Testing the waters" - New report provides insight into Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's rumored patch up

After being spotted together at a resort in California, rumors swirled that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley had rekindled their romance.

But according to a source who spoke to E! News, the pair, who called off their engagement earlier this year, are not together.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Woodley accompanied Rodgers to the quarterback's teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding. However, another source told E! News that Woodley did not have her ring on and was only present at the event to support the Packers quarterback.

The source said:

"Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

Another source added:

"She's not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters."

Rodgers aiming for better 2022 with Packers

After securing the top spot in the NFC for the second year running, Rodgers and his team could not get past the first hurdle in the 2022 NFL playoffs. Facing a San Francisco 49ers team fresh off defeating the Dallas Cowboys, the visitors defense limited the Packers offense to 10 points.

A game-winning field goal from Robbie Gould sent the NFC West team into yet another NFC Championship game at the expense of Rodgers and Green Bay.

The task of getting back to the playoffs this year has been made slightly harder as star receiver and Rodgers' favorite target Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling also left the Packers in free agency and joined the Kansas City Chiefs, further depleting Green Bay's options at wide receiver.

With the NFL Draft just days away and littered with receiving talent, many expect Green Bay to finally select a receiver in the first-round.

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is a rumored target as well for Green Bay, but given the size of the contract the 26-year-old would want, getting a deal done could be tough.

Rodgers seemed to have everything in order last season, both on and off the field. Now, the 38-year-old is reportedly not with Woodley anymore and is without his favorite target. The 2022 season could prove rather difficult for the reigning NFL MVP.

