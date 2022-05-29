"I hate Pittsburgh" - New Steelers star admits he despised the franchise during time with rival

In the off-season, the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver, Miles Boykin off of waivers.

The former Raven was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Ravens while he spent his time in college at Notre Dame. Not only did he hate the Pittsburgh Steelers because they were his division rivals, but he also thought that they were going to draft him right before the Ravens did.

Boykin told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

“It was crazy because I thought the Steelers were going to draft me originally. But when I got to Baltimore, it was like, ‘No, I hate Pittsburgh.’”

Boykin said he expected to be released from Baltimore, but he's happy to be a playmaker in Pittsburgh.

Boykin added:

“I kind of knew about it since the end of the season. They kind of expressed that my hit on the salary cap was going to be detrimental to them. They’re trying to work out deals with Lamar [Jackson] and other people . . . so I was kind of ready for it. I was prepared for it.”

“I’m just excited to get out there and get a chance to be a playmaker here,” Boykin said.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk New Steeler Miles Boykin admits he hated Pittsburgh while he was with Baltimore. wp.me/pbBqYq-chR1 New Steeler Miles Boykin admits he hated Pittsburgh while he was with Baltimore. wp.me/pbBqYq-chR1

In his three years with Baltimore, Boykin has recorded 33 receptions for 470 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Steelers have added wide receivers Miles Boykin and George Pickens this off-season for whomever their starting quarterback will be

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama

Boykin wasn't the only receiver Pittsburgh added in the off-season. In the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft, they selected wide receiver George Pickens out of Georgia. During the 24 games he's played in college, he has recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping Georgia win the National Championship.

Pittsburgh used their first-round pick on Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. They also signed free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky this off-season, and the two will have a competition for the starting job.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said that, with Trubisky being the favorite to win the spot, Pickett has a strong chance of winning as well.

Fowler said:

"Mitchell Trubisky has six plus million dollars on the books this year. He is likely to be the favorite. He'll get his chances with plenty of reps, but I was told that he even knew that Kenny Pickett was a strong possibility going into this. He was there at number 20. Everybody knows what's going on. Mason Rudolph has more experience than anyone in the system."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe