“New York Giants are a disaster” - 2x Super Bowl champion advises Matthew Stafford against move to NFC East team

Matthew Stafford must steer clear of the New York Giants at all costs, according to former NFL offensive guard Damian Woody, who believes the LA Rams quarterback would be making a huge mistake if by joining the Giants.

The former two-time Super Bowl champion appeared on Thursday’s edition of ESPN's "Get Up."

"No way I would want to play for the New York Football Giants," Woody said (0:32). "The New York Football Giants are a disaster according to Woody."

The Giants were 3-14 in 2024, finishing dead last in the NFC East. In November, New York released Daniel Jones, who guided the team to the playoffs in 2022 but failed to live up to expectations since signing a four-year $160 million deal in 2023. He became a backup with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

"They can’t protect the quarterback, and oh by the way, the front office and coach are barely hanging on as it is," Woody said (0:46).

Stafford is still under contract with the Rams and is due to make $23 million in 2025 (per Spotrac). His base salary the following season should he remain with the Rams would rise to $26 million. That has left the rumors swirling that he may get traded this offseason.

The Giants' decline

Damian Woody may not be wrong about the New York Giants being a disaster, as they were near the bottom of several offensive categories last season.

They averaged the third-fewest yards per game offensively in the NFL (294.8), 28th in passing yards per game (189.9) and 23rd in rushing yards per game (104.9) without Saquon Barkley.

Three years ago, the Giants looked like an up-and-coming team, making the NFC divisional round with a record of 9-7-1. That earned Brian Daboll Coach of the Year honors, although things have gone south for the franchise since.

Between the four quarterbacks who played behind center in 2024, they took 48 sacks. The franchise has experienced two losing seasons with a combined nine wins over that stretch, the same amount it had in Daboll’s first year as coach.

In 2024, the four QBs threw for 3,521 yards, with Jones putting up 2,070 yards. The Giants hold the third overall pick in April’s draft in Green Bay and they’ll have plenty of issues they need to address between now and then.

