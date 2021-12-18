New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor arrested again for sex offender violation

Lawrence Taylor is most famous for winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants in the late 80s, for being named the 1986 NFL MVP and also as one of the linebackers to sack Joe Theismann, ending the quarterback's NFL career. While Taylor is regarded as one of the best defensive players in NFL history, he's living proof that even the best can fall flat on their faces and make mistakes in life.

Former Giants player Lawrence Taylor once again in legal trouble

In 2011, Lawrence Taylor pleaded guilty to charges of sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute. In May of 2010, Taylor was arrested in New York for raping a 16-year-old female and paying her around $300 for the act. As a result of his charges, Taylor was forced to become a registered sex offender. The 2011 incident isn't the first time Lawrence Taylor has lived a loose lifestyle. During his NFL career, Taylor reportedly used his teammates' urine to pass drug tests while he would spend thousands on women and drugs, including cocaine. He went to rehab twice after his retirement and was arrested twice over the next three years.

On December 16, 2021, Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida and is facing two felony chargers after failing to report to authorities that he was changing his address. Registered sex offenders are required to inform authorities when they change their residences. Taylor's lawyer is confident that Taylor's case will be dismissed quickly, stating their client has been compliant with all regulations regarding his status. Lawrence Taylor is reportedly going through a divorce, and local police suggested he was staying at a nearby hotel. Either way you look at it, Lawrence Taylor failed to report his temporary home to the authorities.

Lawrence Taylor has fallen from the throne he sat so highly on while playing in the NFL. It's a shame that someone as talented as he was took such a poor path in life. Instead, he could have ended up as an ambassador for the league and worked with some of the new defensive powerhouses, such as Aaron Donald and TJ Watt.

