Giants O-linesman's NFL dreams likely over after career-threatening neck injury

Recently acquired New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Gono was placed on the exempt/left squad list earlier this week. At the time, it was understood that he was struggling with an undisclosed injury.

After a visit to the specialists, it was revealed that he has likely suffered a career-ending neck injury.

The 26-year-old is expected to stop playing pro football altogether. He also missed the entirety of the 2021 season after undergoing neck surgery. At the time, he was a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

New York signed Gono on a one-year, $1.2 million deal this offseason, after he was let go by the Falcons in January. But his playing career seems to be all but over after his neck issues flared up again.

Gono recovered from his surgery and signed with New York this offseason. Reports stated that he felt comfortable earlier in training camp. As the physicality of the practice increased, his neck started showing signs of discomfort again.

New York Giants' Matt Gono's impressive career before his tragic neck injury

Gono was initially signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Wesley in 2018. He made 21 total appearances for the team over the past two seasons, making four starts.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Gono was seen as the backup option at right tackle and the likely swing tackle for New York. It is now expected to see rookies Josh Ezedu and Marcus McKethan climb up the chart in Gono's absence.

New York made big moves in the coaching department in 2022. They hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach. They also fired GM David Gettleman. he oversaw a disastrous tenure from 2018-2021, replacing him with first-time GM Joe Schoen.

They are still quite far away from becoming playoff contenders again. However, they finally seem to be making moves in the right direction. If the squad remains healthy and Daniel Jones plays like a franchise QB, New York could be looking at a much better record this year.

