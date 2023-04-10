New York Giants star Kayvon Thibodeaux is already making an impact in his family's life. After a decent start to his rookie season in "The Big Apple", Thidobeaux is setting his sights on being more impactful next season.

The defensive end is doing his part for his family and his mother with the newfound fame and money that accompanies being an NFL player. The young star has bought his mother a brand new house.

After a childhood that saw him apart from his mother, Thibodeaux detailed what it means to be able to give his family an opportunity to all be together again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Thibodeaux said in a video posted to his Twitter account:

“I can’t really explain this, you work so hard, you put everything on the line every day just so you know that your family can be happy. When I was in high school, I had to live with another family and after that I went to college, so you say for five years of my life, I never had dinner with my mom, you know, we never sat at the table.

NFL @NFL



"We never had a place for all of the family to get together... Now being able to provide that, it's a blessing." (via Kayvon Thibodeaux was able to surprise his mom with a brand new house."We never had a place for all of the family to get together... Now being able to provide that, it's a blessing."(via @kayvont Kayvon Thibodeaux was able to surprise his mom with a brand new house."We never had a place for all of the family to get together... Now being able to provide that, it's a blessing." 💙🙏 (via @kayvont) https://t.co/K5UY5bkeD0

“We never had a place for all of the family to get together for Christmas or the holidays, so know just being able to provide that is a blessing.”

With so many stories of NFL players not using their wealth in the right way, seeing Thibodeaux do this for his family is such a great moment, and one neither will ever forget.

Kayvon Thibodeaux aiming for improvement in 2023

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Kayvon Thibodeaux has had a decent start to life as an NFL player. In his rookie season, the 22-year-old played 16 games and registered 4.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), six tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits.

With the Giants surprisingly making the playoffs under Brian Daboll, Kayvon Thibodeaux and the playing group will be looking to improve on their last season .

The NFC East is one of the tougher divisions in the NFL, but the Giants held their own. The Giants have also added some nice pieces in free agency, most notably being Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders.

For all the good things to happen in NFL circles this offseason, Kayvon Thibodeaux gifting his mother a brand new home is one of the best feel-good stories to come out of the offseason.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes