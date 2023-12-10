The Houston Texans can't catch a break with their receivers as now Nico Collins is questionable to return due to a calf injury. After losing Dank Dell for the year with injury, it was up to Collins to pick up the slack as he is the leading receiver on the team.

However, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Collins suffered a calf injury per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and is questionable to return.

With the surface of the football fields under serious scrutiny of late, another injury on turf has fans fed up with it and most now prefer grass fields.

Now, with Collins' injury, it is just another one we can add to the list. We aren't sure if there is a correlation between the turf and Collins' injury, but fans are already making that connection.

Fans react to Nico Collins' injury vs. Jets

The injury to Collins is a hammer blow for the Texans as they are, for at least the Jets game, might be without their top two receivers. Dell was already ruled out for the season, and now fans are anxiously waiting for news on Collins.

But for one fan, the stadium needs to be burned down.

"BURN THE STADIUM AND START OVER."

Other fans reacted to the news of Collins' calf injury.

So, as we can see, fans have had enough of the MetLife turf and want it gone. Whether or not the NFL will listen at the end of the season remains to be seen.

Nico Collins' injury brutal for Texans' playoff hopes

As it stands, the Texans, under DeMeco Ryans, are the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. A big reason why the Texans have surprised people this season is the play of CJ Stroud, but the play of Collins and Dell is another major cause.

Prior to the Jets game, Collins had amassed 991 yards and six touchdowns, and Dell had 709 yards and seven touchdowns as the pair are the Texans' best offensive weapons.

Now, without Dell, the Texans were already reeling, but if we add Collins, who is, statistically at least, their best weapon, then things are going to get tough for the Texans going forward.

With a relatively easy remaining schedule that sees the Texans face the Colts (twice), the Titans, and the Browns, they could still win enough games to make the playoffs. But without Dell AND Nico Collins, it will be anything but easy.