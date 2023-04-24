New York Jets NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and Predictions

The New York Jets are a couple of pieces away from being a legitimate contender, and their Aaron Rodgers trade seems just around the corner.

The Jets' front office is arguably the best in drafting high-ceiling prospects, as evidenced by their selections of Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner in last year's draft.

Wilson and Gardner won the Offensive and Defensive rookie of the Year awards, respectively. It's unlikely that the Jets would pull off a repeat in this year's draft, but it would be incredulous to count out such a well-oiled front office.

With the 2023 NFL draft barely a week away, it's time we look at the Jets' picks, draft needs and predictions ahead of the big day.

New York Jets NFL Draft 2023 Picks

Here are the New York Jets picks at the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 13

Round 2: No. 42 (from the Cleveland Browns)

Round 2: No. 43

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 143

Round 6: No. 207 (from the San Francisco 49ers through the Houston Texans)

New York Jets Team Needs

These are the New York Jets team needs ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

#1 Tackle

The New York Jets must address the team's need for a solid player at the tackle position. The Jets might be wise to address the need on day one, as the likes of Paris Johnson and Peter Skoronski should be available at pick 13.

#2 Defensive tackle

The defensive tackle position also needs some beefing up, as evidenced by how porous the unit was last season. To exacerbate matters, the Jets lost Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd via free agency. Hence, they're down to zero players in the middle of the D-line compared to last season.

#3 Linebacker

With the unsure nature of their linebacker room, as well as the departure of Kwon Alexander, the Jets urgently need to buffer up the position.

All the best linebackers are already on NFL franchises, so the best way for the Jets to shore up the position is via the 2023 NFL draft.

New York Jets NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Here are our predictions for the New York Jets' 2023 draft selections:

#1 No. 13 - Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern University

Peter Skoronski is arguably the best offensive lineman in this Year's draft, so it's only fitting that the Jets select him as their first pick. Coupled with his ability to play multiple positions on the O-line, Skoronski looks ready to play from day one.

#2 No. 42 - Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh University

Calijah Kancey would be a phenomenal addition to the New York Jets with the 42nd pick in this Year's draft. He's obviously on the smaller side, but he's fast and explosive, evidenced by his 4.67 40-yard dashes at the combine.

#3 No. 43 - Dylan Horton EDGE, TCU

Dylan Horton was a dawg on the TCU side that nearly went all the way in the 2023 National Championship game, and he proved his worth all season.

Starting the season as a backup option and ending as an undisputed starter is no mean feat. He could add some edge to the Jets' defense and be an excellent building block for years.

#4 No. 112 - DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas State University

While the Jets still have C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams at the linebacker position, they could do with a fresh face in the LB room. Overshown is a rangy and athletic linebacker who, along with Williams, could help make the second level a vital piece for some time.

#5 Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame University

Jarret Patterson is an elite blocker in the middle and powerful, allowing the Jets to know that their future void at the center would be filled. He could form a nice young tandem with Peter Skoronski to man the Jets' offense for the next decade and more.

#6 No. 207 - Daniel Scott, Safety, California

Daniel Scott brings some versatility to the table to the Jets and has been a strong contributor against both the run and pass.

He's an impeccable athlete, as evidenced by his 2023 NFL Scouting Combine performances. Scott had the fastest three-cone (6.75) and short-shuttle (4.17) among safeties at the combine. Of course, he's not a finished prospect, but his profile could be better for a pick outside the top 200.

