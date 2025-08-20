"New York media comes at you hard": Eli Manning issues warning to Jaxson Dart on juggling blame and credit with Giants

Jaxson Dart is entering his rookie year with the New York Giants in the 2025 season. Many believe that the quarterback will be the future of the franchise.

However, with the expectations around Dart, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has offered a warning to the rookie.

"It's a great opportunity for him (Dart) to sit, you know, to sit obviously and watch Russell Wilson and just how he prepares, how he goes through training camp, how he comes prepared every day for practice," Dart said on "NFL on NBC" on Tuesday. "But also as you get into the season of just, hey, 'how the game plan's changing,' you know, what days do you get your workouts, but also see how the media.

"You know, handles and treats the starting quarterback in New York, whether, hey, after a great win, after a tough loss. And just kind of sit, watch, learn, take that in, and so you can have a game plan when that opportunity comes. You know, the New York media, they come at you hard when things are going bad. It's easy to start pointing fingers, and then all of a sudden, you get friction in the locker room. You got to have those bold shoulders to take the blame when things go bad and then dish out the credit when things are going good."

Manning knows a thing or two about dealing with the media in New York. He spent 16 years with the Giants and won two Super Bowls.

The Giants confirmed that Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, Dart has impressed in the preseason and might get a few opportunities to prove his worth in the regular season.

Jaxson Dart and Giants will conclude their preseason against the New England Patriots

NFL: New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart - Source: Imagn

The New York Giants will play their third and final preseason game of 2025 against the New England Patriots on Thursday. However, it's unclear if Jaxson Dart will start in the contest.

In his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills, Dart completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. The QB also completed 14 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' preseason game against the New York Jets.

