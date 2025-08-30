"Next level chess": Pat McAfee's cohost claims Packers’ $47M Micah Parsons deal could complicate Aidan Hutchinson’s future with Lions

Micah Parsons has found a new home! After weeks of contractual drama with the Dallas Cowboys, the star linebacker was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

Ad

Following the trade, Parsons signed a blockbuster deal with the Wisconsin franchise. Both parties agreed to a four-year contract worth $188 million, $47 million a year, which makes him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.

This deal will likely have some implications for other negotiations across the league. Boston Connor of "The Pat McAfee Show" recently pointed out how Micah Parsons' trade has inflated the market, which could complicate the Detroit Lions' negotiations with Aidan Hutchinson.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was previously noted that Hutchinson's next contract will likely be worth around $40 million a year, but seeing what Parsons got from the Packers, it will be interesting to see how this deal plays out.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The Packers doing this Micah deal for 47M a year to possibly screw the Lions with Aidan Hutchinson’s deal would be next level chess by Green Bay," Connor tweeted on Thursday.

Ad

Check out the tweet below:

Football @BostonConnr The Packers doing this Micah deal for 47M a year to possibly screw the Lions with Aidan Hutchinson’s deal would be next level chess by Green Bay

Ad

Dallas Cowboys' newest wide receiver opens up about Micah Parsons being traded to the Green Bay Packers

In May, the Dallas Cowboys struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and acquired the services of wide receiver George Pickens. In a conversation with NFL insider Jane Slater, Pickens made his feelings known about the Micah Parsons trade.

Ad

The WR said that the impact the star LB had on the franchise will be missed. He also added that he thinks both parties got the best out of the deal:

"I feel like it was just, you know, some people got to do the best for their situation, and I feel like from organization and from player, that's exactly what happened," Pickens said.

Ad

"A guy that's been here for like four or five years dominantly, you know, making an impact. You definitely gonna feel his presence when he's not here."

He added:

"It was good for me just strictly cuz when you know you're somewhere so long and you build a certain label, a certain record, or whether that's good, great, or bad, you kind of want a fresh start, and I feel like that's what a lot of people in life."

The Cowboys got two first-rounders for the 2026 and 2027 NFL drafts, along with tackle Kenny Clark, in return for Micah Parsons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.