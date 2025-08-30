George Pickens makes feelings known on Cowboys trading Micah Parsons to Packers

The contract standoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons ended with the franchise trading the edge rusher to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark on Thursday.In an interview with NFL insider Jane Slater, wide receiver George Pickens, who arrived in Dallas from Pittsburgh in May, was asked to share his thoughts about the blockbuster trade.&quot;I feel like it was just, you know, some people got to do the best for their situation, and I feel like from organization and from player, that's exactly what happened,&quot; Pickens said.&quot;A guy that's been here for like four or five years dominantly, you know, making an impact. You definitely gonna feel his presence when he's not here.&quot;Pickens emphasized that this deal gave both parties what they wanted. He revealed that he wasn't aware of the deal as he was playing a video game when it happened and only learned about it in the morning. The 2022 second-round pick also talked about the change of scenery.&quot;It was good for me just strictly cuz when you know you're somewhere so long and you build a certain label, a certain record, or whether that's good, great, or bad, you kind of want a fresh start, and I feel like that's what a lot of people in life,&quot; Pickens said.Micah Parsons inked a four-year extension worth $188 million with the Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. The Packers added an elite defensive centerpiece who can put their defense unit among the best in the league.Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer breaks silence on Micah Parsons' departureBrian Schottenheimer is entering his first year as the Cowboys' head coach. He opened up about the four-time Pro Bowler's trade just a week before the 2025 season opener.&quot;Micah’s an incredible player ... nobody disputes that. But this is the ultimate team game,&quot; Schottenheimer said on Friday. &quot;We’re not going to win a championship with just one person. It’s going to take the 69 guys we have in this locker room.&quot;The Cowboys coach added that the whole management team planned and supported the decision to trade Parsons.&quot;This was a unanimous decision,&quot; he added. &quot;I don't see this as adversity. Guys will step up. Guys will do a great job of bringing these new pieces into the locker room.&quot;Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is open to trading the draft picks for another superstar. Dallas kicks off their 2025 NFL season against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, on September 4.Micah Parsons will go up against his former team in the Week 4 clash at AT&amp;T Stadium.