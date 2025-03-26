Colin Cowherd floated the San Francisco 49ers as a dark horse contender for Aaron Rodgers' signing amidst a reported contract standoff with incumbent starter Brock Purdy. The NFL analyst thinks the former Jets quarterback is biding his time because he wants to play in the right system that increases his chance of success. He posited that this was also why the Packers legend was willing to return to the NFC North to play in Minnesota for Kevin O'Connell.

Ad

Cowherd raised the example of Kirk Cousins last year, who signed a deal with the Falcons, only to see them draft Michael Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Saying that the former Vikings star would not have agreed to the deal in Atlanta had he known about the situation, which looks prescient given the rookie replaced the veteran as the starter midway through last season. He said,

Ad

Trending

"The organization is key [for Aaron Rodgers], not just the personnel. I think, once Minnesota said no thanks, I think San Francisco is something to keep your eye on. Again, Kirk Cousins signed in March. He would not have signed with Atlanta in late April, after [they drafted] Michael Penix Jr.. He wouldn't have signed there. Kirk Cousins now is looking for a new team."

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Highlighting a similar possibility, Colin Cowherd said that Aaron Rodgers could be thinking that he might be at a disadvantage if he signs with the Steelers if Mike Tomlin decides to select someone like Jaxson Dart with a late pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The NFL analyst continued,

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Aaron could think, 'Well, what if I sign with Pittsburgh, and all of a sudden somebody falls, and they end up picking a quarterback? Mid to late first round. Jaxson Dart. What am I doing here?'"

Ad

Ad

Aaron Rodgers' options dwindling with Giants signing Russell Wilson

Among the teams interested in signing Aaron Rodgers, the Giants and the Steelers have featured prominently all offseason. Now, the New York option looks untenable because they signed Russell Wilson to a one-year deal.

Expand Tweet

It means that Pittsburgh likely remains the only place where he can go and become a starter. However, with Brock Purdy's contract situation uncertain, something might open up at a later stage for the quarterback to sink his teeth into. Colin Cowherd believes that is why the former Jets player is still holding out and has not made a decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.