NFL: 2021 Pro Bowl roster revealed

The NFL released its 2021 Pro Bowl roster on Monday night.
Rosters for both the AFC and NFC were released, with some expected names, some shocking picks, and of course several snubbed players as well.
It is important to note that this coming Pro Bowl will be much different from what fans are used to. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world and the league, this year's Pro Bowl won't be played on the field but will instead take place through a Madden video game simulation.
The 2021 Pro Bowl was originally scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Now, the league will have a week-long virtual event for the 2021 Pro Bowl.
Players who are selected for the Pro Bowl still get the honor on their resume and any contract bonuses that come with being chosen as a Pro Bowler. None of them will play in the game itself, but their Madden characters will take their place.
Quarterbacks
AFC:
Patrick Mahomes* - Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans
NFC:
Aaron Rodgers* - Green Bay Packers
Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks
Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals
* indicates starter
Running Backs
AFC:
Derrick Henry* - Tennessee Titans
Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns
Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders
NFC:
Dalvin Cook* - Minnesota Vikings
Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints
Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers
Wide Receivers
AFC:
Tyreek Hill* - Kansas City Chiefs
Stefon Diggs* - Buffalo Bills
Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers
A.J. Brown - Tennessee Titans
NFC:
Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers
DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals
DK Metcalf - Seattle Seahawks
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Tight Ends and Fullbacks
AFC:
Travis Kelce* - Kansas City Chiefs
Darren Waller - Las Vegas Raiders
(FB) Patrick Ricard* - Baltimore Ravens
NFC:
T.J.Hockenson* - Detroit Lions
Evan Engram - New York Giants
(FB) Kyle Juszczyk* - San Francisco 49ers
Offensive Line
AFC:
T Laremy Tunsil* - Houston Texans
T Eric Fisher* - Kansas City Chiefs
T Orlando Brown - Baltimore Ravens
G Quenton Nelson* - Indianapolis Colts
G Joel Bitonio* - Cleveland Browns
G David DeCastro - Pittsburgh Steelers
C Maurkice Pouncey* - Pittsburgh Steelers
C Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis Colts
NFC:
T David Bakhtiari* - Green Bay Packers
T Trent Williams* - San Francisco 49ers
T Terron Armstead - New Orleans Saints
G Brandon Scherff* - Washington Football Team
G Elgton Jenkins* - Green Bay Packers
G Andrus Peat - New Orleans Saints
C Jason Kelce* - Philadelphia Eagles
C Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions
Defensive Line
AFC:
DE Myles Garrett* - Cleveland Browns
DE Joey Bosa* - Los Angeles Chargers
DE Frank Clark - Kansas City Chiefs
DT Chris Jones* - Kansas City Chiefs
DT Cameron Heyward* - Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Calais Campbell - Baltimore Ravens
NFC:
DE Cameron Jordan* - New Orleans Saints
DE Brandon Graham* - Philadelphia Eagles
DE Chase Young - Washington Football Team
DT Aaron Donald* - Los Angeles Rams
DT Fletcher Cox* - Philadelphia Eagles
DT Grady Jarrett - Atlanta Falcons
Linebackers
AFC:
T.J. Watt* - Pittsburgh Steelers
Bradley Chubb* - Denver Broncos
Matt Judon - Baltimore Ravens
Darius Leonard* - Indianapolis Colts
Tremaine Edmunds - Buffalo Bills
NFC:
Khalil Mack* - Chicago Bears
Za'Darius Smith* - Green Bay Packers
Jason Pierre-Paul - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bobby Wagner* - Seattle Seahawks
Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers
Cornerbacks and Safeties
AFC:
CB Xavien Howard* - Miami Dolphins
CB Tre'Davious White* - Buffalo Bills
CB Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens
CB Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* - Pittsburgh Steelers
FS Justin Simmons - Denver Broncos
SS Tyrann Mathieu* - Kansas City Chiefs
NFC:
CB Jalen Ramsey* - Los Angeles Rams
CB Jaire Alexander* - Green Bay Packers
CB Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints
CB James Bradberry - New York Giants
FS Quandre Diggs* - Seattle Seahawks
SS Budda Baker* - Arizona Cardinals
SS Jamal Adams - Seattle Seahawks
Special Teams
AFC:
LS Morgan Cox* - Baltimore Ravens
P Jake Bailey* - New England Patriots
K Justin Tucker* - Baltimore Ravens
RS Andre Roberts* - Buffalo Bills
ST Matthew Slater - New England Patriots
NFC:
LS Tyler Ott* - Seattle Seahawks
P Jack Fox* - Detroit Lions
K Younghoe Koo* - Atlanta Falcons
RS Cordarrelle Patterson* - Chicago Bears
ST Nick Bellore* - Seattle SeahawksPublished 22 Dec 2020, 15:39 IST