NFL: 2021 Pro Bowl roster revealed

The NFL released its 2021 Pro Bowl roster on Monday night.

Rosters for both the AFC and NFC were released, with some expected names, some shocking picks, and of course several snubbed players as well.

It is important to note that this coming Pro Bowl will be much different from what fans are used to. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the world and the league, this year's Pro Bowl won't be played on the field but will instead take place through a Madden video game simulation.

The 2021 Pro Bowl was originally scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Now, the league will have a week-long virtual event for the 2021 Pro Bowl.

These are your Video Game Numbers #ProBowl Finalists!

Players who are selected for the Pro Bowl still get the honor on their resume and any contract bonuses that come with being chosen as a Pro Bowler. None of them will play in the game itself, but their Madden characters will take their place.

Quarterbacks

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

AFC:

Patrick Mahomes* - Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills

Deshaun Watson - Houston Texans

NFC:

Aaron Rodgers* - Green Bay Packers

Russell Wilson - Seattle Seahawks

Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals

* indicates starter

Running Backs

Detroit Lions v Tennessee Titans

AFC:

Derrick Henry* - Tennessee Titans

Nick Chubb - Cleveland Browns

Josh Jacobs - Las Vegas Raiders

NFC:

Dalvin Cook* - Minnesota Vikings

Alvin Kamara - New Orleans Saints

Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers

Wide Receivers

Carolina Panthers v Green Bay Packers

AFC:

Tyreek Hill* - Kansas City Chiefs

Stefon Diggs* - Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers

A.J. Brown - Tennessee Titans

NFC:

Davante Adams - Green Bay Packers

DeAndre Hopkins - Arizona Cardinals

DK Metcalf - Seattle Seahawks

Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings

Tight Ends and Fullbacks

Los Vegas Raiders v New York Jets

AFC:

Travis Kelce* - Kansas City Chiefs

Darren Waller - Las Vegas Raiders

(FB) Patrick Ricard* - Baltimore Ravens

Travis Kelce too good

NFC:

T.J.Hockenson* - Detroit Lions

Evan Engram - New York Giants

(FB) Kyle Juszczyk* - San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Line

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

AFC:

T Laremy Tunsil* - Houston Texans

T Eric Fisher* - Kansas City Chiefs

T Orlando Brown - Baltimore Ravens

G Quenton Nelson* - Indianapolis Colts

G Joel Bitonio* - Cleveland Browns

G David DeCastro - Pittsburgh Steelers

C Maurkice Pouncey* - Pittsburgh Steelers

C Ryan Kelly - Indianapolis Colts

NFC:

T David Bakhtiari* - Green Bay Packers

T Trent Williams* - San Francisco 49ers

T Terron Armstead - New Orleans Saints

G Brandon Scherff* - Washington Football Team

G Elgton Jenkins* - Green Bay Packers

G Andrus Peat - New Orleans Saints

C Jason Kelce* - Philadelphia Eagles

C Frank Ragnow - Detroit Lions

Defensive Line

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

AFC:

DE Myles Garrett* - Cleveland Browns

DE Joey Bosa* - Los Angeles Chargers

DE Frank Clark - Kansas City Chiefs

DT Chris Jones* - Kansas City Chiefs

DT Cameron Heyward* - Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Calais Campbell - Baltimore Ravens

CHASE YOUNG SCOOP AND SCORE TD



That’s his first one in the NFL





NFC:

DE Cameron Jordan* - New Orleans Saints

DE Brandon Graham* - Philadelphia Eagles

DE Chase Young - Washington Football Team

DT Aaron Donald* - Los Angeles Rams

DT Fletcher Cox* - Philadelphia Eagles

DT Grady Jarrett - Atlanta Falcons

Linebackers

Pittsburgh Steelers v San Francisco 49ers

AFC:

T.J. Watt* - Pittsburgh Steelers

Bradley Chubb* - Denver Broncos

Matt Judon - Baltimore Ravens

Darius Leonard* - Indianapolis Colts

Tremaine Edmunds - Buffalo Bills

Khalil Mack flips over the OL after getting a sack 😳





NFC:

Khalil Mack* - Chicago Bears

Za'Darius Smith* - Green Bay Packers

Jason Pierre-Paul - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bobby Wagner* - Seattle Seahawks

Fred Warner - San Francisco 49ers

Cornerbacks and Safeties

Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

AFC:

CB Xavien Howard* - Miami Dolphins

CB Tre'Davious White* - Buffalo Bills

CB Marlon Humphrey - Baltimore Ravens

CB Stephon Gilmore - New England Patriots

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick* - Pittsburgh Steelers

FS Justin Simmons - Denver Broncos

SS Tyrann Mathieu* - Kansas City Chiefs

Xavien Howard grabs his 8th INT of the season! (leads NFL) #FinsUp



📺: #CINvsMIA on CBS



NFC:

CB Jalen Ramsey* - Los Angeles Rams

CB Jaire Alexander* - Green Bay Packers

CB Marshon Lattimore - New Orleans Saints

CB James Bradberry - New York Giants

FS Quandre Diggs* - Seattle Seahawks

SS Budda Baker* - Arizona Cardinals

SS Jamal Adams - Seattle Seahawks

Special Teams

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

AFC:

LS Morgan Cox* - Baltimore Ravens

P Jake Bailey* - New England Patriots

K Justin Tucker* - Baltimore Ravens

RS Andre Roberts* - Buffalo Bills

ST Matthew Slater - New England Patriots

NFC:

LS Tyler Ott* - Seattle Seahawks

P Jack Fox* - Detroit Lions

K Younghoe Koo* - Atlanta Falcons

RS Cordarrelle Patterson* - Chicago Bears

ST Nick Bellore* - Seattle Seahawks