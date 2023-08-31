NFL agent drops ‘conceivable’ $55,000,000 number for Dak Prescott’s contract as Cowboys QB contends with Trey Lance

Dak Prescott has some pressure on him. After the Dallas Cowboys failed to make the NFC Championship Game and their quarterback was less than careful with the ball during the regular season, the team made a trade. Trey Lance is now in town, and could be in their future plans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that said, it could spur him to play better. He could have a career year and land a very nice extension with the Cowboys. Already one of the highest-paid quarterbacks, he could ascend that list even further.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Joel Corry of CBS Sports said:

"A bounce-back year where Prescott returns to his 2021 form, which was arguably the best season of his NFL career, would give him the leverage under the circumstances to become the league's highest-paid player. Prescott posted career highs in completion percentage (68.8%) and touchdown passes (37). His 104.2 passer rating and 4,449 passing yards were the second-best marks of his career. It's conceivable that Prescott could command in excess of $55 million per year provided he chose to fully exploit his leverage."

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was brought in by Jerry Jones, and he could be competition for Prescott. The current starter may also be unphased by the contention and could play well and earn a lot of money.

How many playoff games has Dak Prescott won?

Dak Prescott's playoff record, since the Cowboys fan base believes they should be winning the Super Bowl more often than not, has come into question as his teams have not made it to the big game.

Thus far, in big games, Prescott is 2-4. He has defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, while losing to the 49ers (twice), the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

Where does Dak Prescott rank among the NFL's highest-paid QBs?

Per total value, Dak Prescott is ninth in QB contracts, tied with Daniel Jones and Matthew Stafford. Per AAV, it's a different story.

Dak Prescott is the ninth-highest paid QB

He makes $40 million per year, which makes him the 10th-highest paid quarterback. Once again, he's tied with those two quarterbacks above.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆