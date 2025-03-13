NFL analyst addresses whether 49ers are ‘secretly plotting’ for Mac Jones to usurp Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have a massive question about Brock Purdy's future. The quarterback is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 — his fourth NFL season.

Purdy's value to San Francisco has been called into question after the 49ers recorded a 6-9 record, despite solid numbers from him given the team's injuries. He completed nearly 66% of his passes for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

With the loss of backup QB Josh Dobbs and Purdy's uncertain future, the 49ers brought in former first-round pick Mac Jones to sit behind the fourth-year signal-caller. Following the move to bring in Jones in free agency, there were rumors that the team could be looking to replace Purdy with the former Jacksonville Jaguars QB.

NFL analyst Mike Florio shared his thoughts on the move on Thursday's installment of "Pro Football Talk."

"There's a new alternative that is in place," Florio said. "It doesn't mean the 49ers are secretly plotting to throw Brock Purdy overboard, but you have a backup who has some experience, who can play if need be."

49ers give Mac Jones a two-year deal

Mac Jones joined the third team of his young NFL career on Thursday, landing in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy. San Francisco brought Jones in on a two-year deal worth up to $7 million.

The front office reportedly attempted to trade for Jones ahead of last season, but the New England Patriots ultimately dealt him to Jacksonville. The Jaguars gave up a 2024 sixth-round pick for the Pro Bowl signal caller.

With an injury to Trevor Lawrence, Jones made seven starts for Jacksonville down the stretch of the campaign. In 10 games, he completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards and eight touchdowns with eight interceptions. Jones is set to enter his fifth season in the league after the Patriots selected him with the No. 15 pick of the 2021 NFL draft.

