"Ultimate marriage of convenience" - NFL analyst backs Browns-Baker Mayfield's reunion in Deshaun Watson's absence

The Deshaun Watson investigation is seemingly coming to a conclusion as the disciplinary hearings for his case began yesterday. The Cleveland Browns star quarterback has been accused by 24 women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The former Clemson University standout will likely miss an extended amount of time on the playing field, which could spell doom for the Browns.

With last year's quarterback Baker Mayfield still on the roster, speculation as to whether the rift between him and the Browns could be mended. Mayfield took umbrage at Cleveland trading for Watson. Since then, a lot has been said by both the player and the franchise regarding the situation.

Despite their tattered relationship, many believe that the Browns are best served in keeping the former Heisman Trophy winner and starting him in the event of a Watson suspension.

NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum agrees with that sentiment. Here's what he had to say as a guest on ESPN's First Take:

"This is the ultimate marriage of convenience assuming that Deshaun Watson is going to be ineligible for a significant period of time. They have a great team."

He continued:

"Baker Mayfield needs them because that will enhance his ability to get a big contract next year. There are no better options. And if I'm the Browns, I know it's a tough pill to swallow. But what gives us the best chance to win this year? It's a combination of Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett, who's really better as a backup."

He concluded by saying:

"The more you think about it, it's a win-win for both Baker Mayfield and the Browns."

As to whether the damage can be undone is a separate matter. The Browns said the quarterback was not mature enough to lead the franchise. Mayfield wrote a goodbye letter to fans. He criticized those same fans during an appearance on the Ya Neva Know podcast in the offseason.

All of this speculation hinges upon the outcome of Watson's investigation. The disciplinary hearings are set to conclude soon and the presiding judge, Sue Robinson, will advise on a suitable punishment for the quarterback.

How much time will Deshaun Watson miss in 2022?

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The actual answer to this question will be determined at the conclusion of the disciplinary hearings. It has been widely speculated that the NFL will seek, at a minimum, an indefinite suspension of no less than a year.

The quarterback missed the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans partly because of the investigation. If he is suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season, then he will have missed over two years of football. The NFL investigation into the allegations began in early 2021 and is still ongoing.

Last week, the quarterback and his team settled 20 of the 24 civil cases against him. The Browns are currently hoping for leniency from the NFL. However, with many quarters of the public outraged by Watson's behavior, a slap on the wrist would be met with outrage.

It won't be long now before the NFL reaches a decision on what to do with the under-fire quarterback.

