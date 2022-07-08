“Aaron Rodgers has been down this road before” - NFL analyst claims 2022 will be business as usual for Packers QB despite losing Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have spent the last eight seasons as the premier quarterback/wide receiver duo in the NFL. They have been especially dominant during the four-year period between 2017-2021. In that time, the former Packers teammates combined for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns, far more than any other partnership.

Ethan @ethanmillerbets Davante Adams missed 4 games in 2019, and 2 games last season.



Packers went 6-0 in those games without Adams…



Rodgers stats in those games:

17tds / 1 int

2+ pass tds in 5 of those games



Packers ppg are actually higher in those 6 games without Adams



The relationship has proven fruitful for both, as the Super Bowl champion was named back-to-back regular-season MVP. Adams has a new team after being traded, signing a five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. But with his number one target now catching passes for Derek Carr, some have suggested that Rodgers may struggle this season with a limited receiving corps.

But analyst Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network does not see it that way, and believes it will be business as usual for the four-time MVP. Appearing on Speak for Yourself, Brooks had this to say:

"When it comes to quarterback play, you have to remember for the Green Bay Packers, the last 30 years they've had Hall of Fame quarterback play Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, and they've had a revolving door and wide receiver. But it continues to be productive."

Brooks continued:

"I think it's telling for Aaron without Davante Adams in 11 games since 2014. Look, his completion percentages are up, his yards per pass are up. And his ability to get his passer rating up is important because you're talking about a guy who was able to take whoever he has around him and elevate it."

Before adding:

"Now, it may not be as dynamic, the offense may not be as explosive and it may be a little more balanced in terms of the way that they play. But Aaron Rodgers has kind of been down this road before and had success."

Can you trust Bucky Brooks take on Rodgers?

Bucky Brooks' opinion with regards to Aaron Rodgers is accurate, and there will be a plethora of analysts in full agreement with his sentiments. However, they are not in keeping with Brooks' previous comments about the quarterback.

In the previous two years alone, Brooks had famously declared that the Super Bowl champion was vastly overrated. He didn't even consider him a top-five quarterback in the league. This has led to a lot of ridicule from fans, but Brooks never seemed to let that bother him.

He is also on record as being one of the only NFL experts to agree with the Jordan Love selection. He claimed that the reigning NFL MVP was under pressure and on the decline.

The ten-time Pro Bowler has since gone on to win back-to-back MVP awards, and the Love pick is now regarded as one of the worst in recent draft history. On this occasion, chances are that Brooks will be correct, if not he can always revert back to his previous narrative.

