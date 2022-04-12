“I thought this guy was the guy the next decade in Cleveland” - NFL analyst baffled by how far Baker Mayfield has fallen

Baker Mayfield not having a starting job after showing so much promise is perplexing to NFL analyst Kyle Brandt.

On GMFB, Brandt said that the only teams interested in the quarterback were the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, and even they don't seem particularly intent on acquiring him. Brandt said:

“The only chairs anybody seems to be interested in quarterbacks are Seattle and Carolina. They don't seem to be interested in Baker Mayfield whatsoever. We had who was it, Peter, his Browns teammate last year, Chris Hubbard was on last week. Browns’ lineman, we’re like Deshaun this and we got Jacoby Brissett,’ well hold on.”

Brandt concluded his point by saying that he thought that the signal-caller was going to be the guy for the Cleveland Browns for the next decade. Brandt stated:

“Baker Mayfield is still on the team. You went to the playoffs with him. You bled with him; you were in the huddle with him, and he was torn apart. He didn’t know what to say ... It's unbelievably strange. I thought this guy was the guy the next decade in Cleveland. Clearly not and I don't even know where he's going.”

Steven Kriz @skrizPO We’re to the point with Baker Mayfield that it may take the Browns paying $15m or so just to trade him for a day 3 pick.



This is a dude that went number 1, tied a rookie record for TD’s despite complete dysfunction from the coaches, and in year 3 took the BROWNS to the dance. We’re to the point with Baker Mayfield that it may take the Browns paying $15m or so just to trade him for a day 3 pick. This is a dude that went number 1, tied a rookie record for TD’s despite complete dysfunction from the coaches, and in year 3 took the BROWNS to the dance.

Mayfield, who was selected first overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, has completely fallen from grace after demonstrating tantalizing potential in his first three seasons. He threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns as a rookie, and in 2020, led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002.

Baker Mayfield and His Career with the Cleveland Browns

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

Mayfield was drafted by the Browns out of the University of Oklahoma and served as their starting QB from 2018 through 2021. Cleveland's acquisition of Deshaun Watson signified the team's desire to move on from Mayfield as their starter.

Mayfield started 59 games for the team, leading them to a record of 29-30. In his lone postseason run with the team, they won their Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 before losing in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs 22-17.

Ed Greenberger @EdGreenberger @Comickid15 In the history of sports, Baker Mayfield is literally the only athlete who has been called selfish for playing through an injury. @Comickid15 In the history of sports, Baker Mayfield is literally the only athlete who has been called selfish for playing through an injury.

The quarterback has thrown for 14,125 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 56 interceptions in his four seasons with the Browns. Where will the 26-year-old be at the start of the 2022 season? We’ll wait and see as the offseason continues.

