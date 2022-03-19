"He thought it would be worked out" - NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers expected Davante Adams' contract dispute to be resolved

Aaron Rodgers woke up a few weeks ago wondering where he was going to play. He eventually returned to his team under the assumption that he would still have his top receiver, whether by franchise tag or an extension. At least, that is essentially what Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky said on ESPN's Get Up. Here's what he had to say:

"He knew about it the whole time. He knew that Adams was unhappy. He knew that this was a possibility. And yet Rodgers still signed his contract this week to come back to Green Bay. So he knew, when he signed, he would possibly be playing here without Davante Adams this season."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Davante Adams picking to play with Derek Carr over Aaron Rodgers, speaks to how great of a leader Carr is and has been in Las Vegas. Now he gets a true #1 who happens to be one of his best friends. Adams picked the possible longevity with Carr over short term with Rodgers.

Demovsky initially said that the quarterback knew there was a chance that he might not have his star wide receiver this season. However, he went on to say Rodgers likely didn't truly believe he would lose his star receiver. Demovsky continued:

"Now I'm sure, in the back of his mind, he thought that this would possibly get worked out. And then he would have his favorite target back, but the recruiting pitch to Derek Carr, Adams' college teammate, who he kept in touch with for a long time and they were very close, put on a recruiting pitch and ultimately Davante Adams chose Derek Carr and the Raiders over the Packers and Aaron Rodgers."

Aaron Rodgers' regret

Essentially, Rodgers re-signed with his team to find it in a worse state than when he had complained openly about it over the last several years. Many fans are wondering whether this will change how the quarterback feels about the future of the team. At the very least, is he regretting his quick decision? At the very worst, is he thinking about going elsewhere?

If the quarterback were to put in for a trade, the assumption would be that he would still get his money; however his salary may come from two different teams. However, after the stress of figuring out his future, some would argue that he doesn't have the strength to take himself back to square one. If he does, it could be like the start of 2020 all over again.

His teammate, Adrian Amos, is already on top of recruiting potential replacements for Adams. Amos took to Twitter to reach out to Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, asking them if the former Browns teammates would like to reunite under a Packers' flag. Either way, the Packers have ammunition for a wide receiver in the Draft or a big trade of their own.

The team received a first- and second-round pick in return for the wide receiver.

