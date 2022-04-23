NFL analyst believes Aaron Rodgers needs another Super Bowl to be in GOAT conversation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers needs another Super Bowl ring to be in the GOAT conversation, according to former NFL player Chris Canty.

The Packers quarterback is one of the best football throwers we have ever seen. Doing things that are impossible for other quarterbacks, the 38-year-old has taken all before him in the regular season.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Will we see Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs again? Will we see Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs again? https://t.co/RQXsPHZjhr

He won back-to-back MVP awards, throwing for 85 touchdowns to just nine interceptions as he led the Packers to a 26-6 record in those two years. However, he has crashed and burned in the playoffs.

Former NFL defensive end Chris Canty, who was a guest on ESPN's Get Up, believes the 38-year-old needs another Super Bowl ring to be in the GOAT conversation.

Canty said:

"I want to say he can, Hannah. And I'm not going to doubt the guy that has back-to-back MVPs ... Aaron Rodgers does need to [win] another Super Bowl to be in that GOAT conversation with Montana, with Brady, and with Manning. If he doesn't get that, it makes you question how great Aaron Rodgers actually is."

Aaron Rodgers embarking on a very different 2022 season

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

This upcoming season is going to have a very different feel to it for Green Bay, particularly on offense. After having the best receiver in football calling Lambeau Field home in Davante Adams, the Packers will be without the 29-year-old superstar.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, but Rodgers lost another weapon in Marquez Valdes-Scantling as well. This has led many to think the franchise will take a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With the Packers offense humming for the better part of three years with Rodgers and having a 39-9 record during that span, many wonder just what the impact of losing Adams will look like.

With a quarterback as gifted as the 38-year-old, Green Bay will still be one of the favorites for the NFC title, along with the Super Bowl, but you can't argue that they lose some of their fear-factor without Adams in the lineup.

It will be fascinating viewing to see how the offense evolves in 2022 and whether the Packers can overcome the loss of the best receiver in football.

Edited by Windy Goodloe