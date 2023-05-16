Out of Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers is seemingly getting compared to No. 12 far more by analysts, while fans seem to be a bit more mixed with their views. Speaking on Get Up, NFL analyst Ryan Clark touched on that fact and also revealed that the disassociation between No. 8 and winning is fairly evident when it comes to perception. Here's how Clark put it:

"Many of us believe Rodgers along with Mahomes, from a skill set standpoint, is probably the best quarterback we've seen in the history of the game [but] we don't attach winning to [him] the way that we attach winning to Tom Brady... I don't think the outside perception of Aaron Rodgers is high enough on what he can do at the position."

Clark continued, explaining why the lack of confidence in him could be a motivating factor for the quarterback:

"It's because when Tom Brady came over... he had six Super Bowls and was already considered the greatest winner to play quarterback. That should add hunger to this team [and their QB, who] is there to win a championship. It wasn't just hand picking the Jets because he felt like he could be courtside with Jessica Alba at the Knicks game."

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Jets Fans DON’T PANIC if your team gets off to a slow start. Aaron Rodgers can lead you out of the Darkness. Jets Fans DON’T PANIC if your team gets off to a slow start. Aaron Rodgers can lead you out of the Darkness. https://t.co/MNjphdBO6C

Speculation mounts about Aaron Rodgers' true motivations

Some believe the quarterback is only in it for the extra paychecks. Others believe that he wants another Super Bowl. However, another demographic of fans believe the motivations stem from what went down in 2005-2008 during the Brett Favre transition years.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Aaron Rodgers’ Jets’ debut will come on Monday Night Football, Sept. 11, at home against the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers’ Jets’ debut will come on Monday Night Football, Sept. 11, at home against the Buffalo Bills. https://t.co/0XZFGjSDc4

The quarterback had to wait for a chance for years, as the understudy to the veteran, shortening his own career and watching his mentor soak up the spotlight as the organization believed in No. 4 more than No. 12. To this day, the quarterback has been attempting to prove that waiting on him was a mistake.

By beating Favre's statistics in his first year in New York, he bolstered his long standing claim. He may be trying to make up for the lost years by lengthening his career. Of course, the true reasons for why he wants to continue playing may remain shrouded in mystery for quite some time.

