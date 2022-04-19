NFL analyst believes Baker Mayfield has accomplished more than Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen

In his first few years in the NFL, Baker Mayfield did a lot in accomplishing what scores of predecessors could not. One NFL analyst thinks his accomplishments beat out even conference-defining quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes.

Speaking on ESPN's Speak for Yourself, analyst Emmanuel Acho explained why the quarterback's accomplishments matter more.

Acho said:

“We look at Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens won a Super Bowl in 2012. The Browns hadn't been to the playoffs since 2002. Josh Allen... makes it to the playoffs, but the Bills were in the playoffs in 2017 or 18. If I'm not mistaken, the Browns hadn't made it to the playoffs since 2000."

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. https://t.co/psipN96cmh

Acho explained that the farther one travels, the greater their accomplishment is. Allen, Mahomes, and Jackson arrived at winning organizations with somewhat recent success or better. Meanwhile, the quarterback came in the worst situation possible after a 1-31 run.

Here's how Acho illustrated this point:

"And to judge a man by the distance traveled ... and you don't want to properly assess the distance that this man traveled. You know how far he went? Further than Josh. You know how far he went? Even further than Patrick Mahomes."

Acho went on to say that Mahomes essentially didn't move the needle too much:

"Relatively speaking, because the Chiefs were 12-4 without Patrick Mahomes. What were the Browns without Baker, 1-31?”

Baker Mayfield against the field

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

According to Pro Football Reference, Baker Mayfield is 29-30 in his career. He's thrown 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions since the start of his rookie season in 2018. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is 50-13 and has thrown for 151 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his career since 2017.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast : “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." https://t.co/Eok9peq7Vc

Since 2018, Josh Allen is 39-21 in his career while throwing for 103 touchdowns and 46 interceptions. Lastly, Lamar Jackson is 37-12 while throwing for 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Mayfield is 1-1 in one playoff season in playoff production. Patrick Mahomes is 8-3 with two Super Bowl appearances and one win in four playoff seasons. Josh Allen is 3-3 in three playoff seasons. Lamar Jackson is 1-3 in three playoff seasons.

The Browns quarterback lags behind his contemporaries but has done more, thanks to overcoming the low bar set by his predecessors, according to Acho.

Edited by Piyush Bisht