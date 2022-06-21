“This isn’t going to go away” - NFL analyst believes Browns are wishing they could undo Deshaun Watson deal

The Deshaun Watson trade cannot be undone. Cleveland is stuck with a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract for a quarterback that seems unlikely to see much game time this coming season.

While speaking about the situation, Gregg Rosenthal said on the Around the NFL Podcast that any attempts by the Browns to reverse the transaction with the Houston Texans will not materialize:

"And I think if the Browns knew how the last couple of months were going to go, and I think if Watson knew how the last six months would go, I think they probably would have acted maybe differently."

Rosenthal suggested that extension talks would have gone far differently if the full truth was known:

"I don't think they wouldn't have necessarily gotten that huge commission for his agent in that huge contract. I don't think it would have happened all that nearly as bad as quickly and as easily. And you can see, oh, that's him doing a good job. But it's not because this is going to follow Deshaun Watson forever. Its starting to dawn on him and the Browns. I think that like this isn't going to go away..."

Former U.S. district judge Sue L. Robinson determines Deshaun Watson's fate

Sue L. Robinson, who under the new CBA, owns power as a disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, will make a call on how the league will respond to Watson's potential conduct policy violations.

According to CBS Sports' John Breech, the league will lose its ability to dole out a suspension for the Browns signal-caller pending Robinson's decision:

"If Robinson rules that Watson didn't violate the CBA, then the case is essentially over from a league standpoint and the QB won't be punished."

However, as things stand, punishment seems very likely at this stage. Allegations along with the general public's opinion point to the idea that the Browns' new shot-caller stands to miss at least close to half the 2022 season.

As many reports claim, this would have a substantial impact on the Browns' 2022 campaign. Since team politics have eliminated the possibility of Baker Mayfield starting, the team is down to Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs at the quarterback position. Hopefully newly-acquired wideout Amari Cooper will have a bounce back year to effectively help out on offense.

