NFL analyst believes Dak Prescott can get cut and still “get $200,000,000 to play somewhere else” after Trey Lance trade

Dak Prescott is clearly going to be the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. However, many have now questioned his future with the team after the recent trade for quarterback Trey Lance. The former San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick was traded to the Cowboys late last week, which came as a shock to fans.

On ESPN's First Take, former Cowboys defensive end Marcus Spears noted that Trey Lance hasn't really proven himself. He said that the trade for Lance doesn't indicate that Prescott is going to be out as the Cowboys quarterback. Spears even went as far as to say that Dak Prescott would be highly sought after by another team and receive a lucrative contract.

"First of all, if that Prescott not in Dallas. Dak Prescott still going to get $200 million to play somewhere else. We keep talking about it like Dak Prescott will lose his job. And the Cowboys are going to be in a better situation if he leaves and Trey Lance is a starting quarterback. We don't know if Trey Lance can play football."

Spears' comments come after fellow First Take co-host Stephen A. Smith said that he believes that Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones is sending a message.

With the Cowboys' inability to find postseason success, Smith believes that Jones is putting Prescott 'on notice.' Doing so by trading for a possible successor in Trey Lance.

Dak Prescott addresses Trey Lance trade

As soon as the Dallas Cowboys traded for quarterback Trey Lance, the rumors began. With many Dak Prescott doubters believing that the quarterback was on his way out of Dallas, the 30-year-old quarterback addressed the trade with ESPN's Todd Archer.

“I mean, obviously, understand it’s a business. That’s a first-round talent and you’re always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office, so we’re going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we’re going to continue to get back at it and know that we’ve got one goal as a team.”

Prescott speaking positively about his new teammate shouldn't come as a shock. The leader and quarterback of the team has never doubted his ability to lead his team. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback also noted that while he wasn't informed of the trade beforehand, he wasn't shocked by that, adding that he knows it was a 'business decision.'

