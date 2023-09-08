NFL analyst believes Joe Burrow’s new deal just ruined Chris Jones’ chances of getting paid courtesy of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did not start off their 2023 NFL season the way that they wanted to. They were defeated on Thursday night by the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the new year. While several factors contributed to their defeat, the absence of Chris Jones was one of the biggest. He chose to sit the Week 1 game out.

Jones has been holding out for a new contract with the Chiefs, who have declined to give him what he's seeking. NFL analyst and former player Bart Scott discussed this complicated situation during an episode of Get Up. He explained why he believes the Chiefs are in a difficult spot right now and why he doesn't think Jones' desired contract is coming anytime soon.

Scott said:

"They'll get better as the season progresses because they'll get comfortable in their roles. This is the first down. I understand that. But this is the cost of doing business. Whenever you pay your quarterback so much money, it's a recurring theme that's happening.

"That's why Chris Jones can't get his money, because Patrick Mahomes just saw what Burrow got. He's going to say, 'Give me 60.' And that's going to be not enough money to get deep. They're razor thin and that's what happens when you have superstars."

Bart Scott detailed why he thinks Joe Burrow is the reason why Chris Jones is not going to get quite the deal he's looking for. Burrow recently signed a new five-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals worth $275 million. His $55 million in AAV makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Scott thinks Patrick Mahomes may take issue with that and demand a raise of his own from the Chiefs.

Does Patrick Mahomes deserve a bigger contract?

If any NFL player deserves to be the undisputed highest-paid player, it's clearly Patrick Mahomes. In just his first five years as a starter, he has not only emerged as the best quarterback currently in the NFL, but one of the best of all time. He has already won two NFL MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings, while being named the MVP of the game in each of them.

For comparison, Joe Burrow has never won a ring or MVP award and has appeared in just one Super Bowl to Mahomes' three. Mahomes set a new NFL record when he signed his 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $450 million. It may sound crazy, but now a few years later, he's severely underpaid by AAV when compared to other current quarterbacks. His $45 million in AAV currently ranks just 8th.