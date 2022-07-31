"I am betting against them moving forward" - NFL analyst believes Kyler Murray's contract situation will prove to be major setback for Cardinals' run for upcoming season

Kyler Murray just signed a lucrative extension with the Arizona Cardinals that ties him to the franchise through 2028. He'll be the franchise quarterback there for the foreseeable future and make quite a bit of money.

That would normally be a good thing. Franchise quarterbacks can be difficult to come by, so finding and locking one up is usually wise.

However, one NFL analyst isn't so sure, and it has to do with the controversial homework clause that was initially in Murray's extension.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"This is embarrassing. I've seen other quarterbacks have laundry bags of tapes going home. Kyler Murray goes home to chill, but not prep for the game. I've never seen anything like this." @ShannonSharpe on Kyler Murray's new contract mandating "four hours of independent study":"This is embarrassing. I've seen other quarterbacks have laundry bags of tapes going home. Kyler Murray goes home to chill, but not prep for the game. I've never seen anything like this." .@ShannonSharpe on Kyler Murray's new contract mandating "four hours of independent study":"This is embarrassing. I've seen other quarterbacks have laundry bags of tapes going home. Kyler Murray goes home to chill, but not prep for the game. I've never seen anything like this." https://t.co/zR3ZZ6z7Ja

On the 3 and Out podcast, host John Middlekauff said about Murray being required to watch film:

"Yes, [NFL players] all watch film. Once practice or the film or the meeting room ends and you get to go home. Some people do, some people do not, again, not debatable. Players have talked about this, coaches have talked about this, former players that said 'I wish I would have done more.'"

He continued to say that he'd be betting against the Cardinals this season:

"But here's what really p***ed me off and p***ed me off a strong but just made me go. I again, I am going to short the Arizona Cardinals. I am betting against them moving forward. Could they have some moments this year? Could they get into the playoffs? Yes, because they do have enough talent."

Why John Middlekauff doesn't believe in Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Murray came out in defense of his study habits in the wake of the homework clause and said he doesn't have the physical prowess to get by without watching a ton of film and studying the game.

NFL Pro Bowl Arizona Cardinals

Middlekauff mentioned that he used to be down on head coach Kliff Kingsbury, but now it's more on the shoulders of Murray:

"But over the next big picture the next several years, I'm out and I'm way out and it used to because of Kliff Kingsbury. Now, it's way more because of their quarterback."

He believes that the Cardinals themselves don't have faith in Murray, so why should anyone else:

"Here's what he says, 'My film watching doesn't need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I've put in an incomprehensible amount of time into what I do.' Again, Kyler there wasn't a soul in America that watches, consumes or talks about the NFL who questioned your work ethic. The team did."

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals



🗣 @K1 "I refuse to let my work ethic be in question." "I refuse to let my work ethic be in question."🗣 @K1 https://t.co/28TZD5AvSk

He finished by saying that no one would ever have questioned the quarterback until the team revealed the unusual contract clause to the public:

"And then we all started talking about the team put in a clause that is unprecedented in the NFL with the quarterback that you signed. So without the team doing this, this conversation never exists."

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit 3 and Out and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far