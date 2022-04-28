“It's a c***shoot” - NFL analyst believes the majority of QBs since 2005 have been garbage

Before every NFL Draft, downtrodden franchises from the season (or multiple seasons) prior hope that their golden ticket to Super Bowl glory will walk across the stage and put on their team colors.

By and large, the position that is seen as the one capable of engineering a dramatic turnaround is the quarterback. Unfortunately, it seems that prolific disappointment is the most likely result.

It makes sense, too. For every Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Pat Mahomes, and even Eli Manning, there's a JaMarcus Russell, Mitch Trubisky and Matt Leinart.

On PFT PM, Mike Golic riffed about the futility of the position since 2005, highlighting the lack of parity at the signal-caller spot:

“I mean, Mike, did we see the stat and I hope I get the years but I think it ended I think it was 2005 to 2017 Because after 17 You want to give those quarterbacks time, but I believe it was in that timeframe, 5 to 17. There were 35 quarterbacks taken in the first round two are on their original team to Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes."

Golic blamed the persistent problem on NFL front office personnel for not doing their jobs:

"Okay, so I mean, what do we do? And I mean, we it's a crapshoot. So we sit there and say, Well, I don't want to make that decision. I get what you're saying. But that's what you have scouts for. That's what you have a coaching staff for. That's what you have a GM for. They're supposed to break everything down and say, This person is this great and fits in with our team this way. And you still are rolling the dice, we still have no idea how they're going to do. It is such a crapshoot."

As Golic points out, the problem isn't what it once was, considering the decreasing amount of big-money deals NFL QBs have been getting since the Sam Bradford $78 million deal (with $50 million guaranteed) signed by the St. Louis Rams in 2010:

"And the only good thing now is from a team's aspect is it cost them a lot less money. Because I think Sam Bradford was the last number one quarterback before the sound of the rookie scale and got like 50 million guaranteed, you know, then the first quarterback who was number one after that, I think got in the low 20s. And I know it's gone up ever since. But now it's less risky, monetarily when you take one and then bust but man, they still bust it. That's what always happens. And you know what it always is going to happen.”

Franchises need to tread carefully ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft since no fewer than five quaterbacks look like first-round picks. But the odds are high that few, if any, will ever become an NFL All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion, or even a long-term option in the league.

