NFL analyst believes Miami Dolphins have zero stability even after offseason moves

The Miami Dolphins have had a wild offseason so far. To begin with, they are being sued by their former head coach Brian Flores for racial discrimination.

It was then reported that the Dolphins were planning on trading for Tom Brady, not just to bring him in as a player but also as a minority owner. Hiring Sean Payton also seemed to be on their agenda.

They also lost wide receiver DeVante Parker in free agency to their rivals, the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins look as if they are an unstable franchise, at least that's what John Middlekauf thinks. He said this about the team on his podcast 3 and Out.

"I don't blame Stephen Ross for wanting Tom Brady as my quarterback, but the ownership thing, like it's a little weird. It's just a little bizarre... The Miami Marlins, I mean, they just like hire Derek Jeter to run their operation out of nowhere and then he quits this year, just the Miami baseball team, the Miami football team. Even the Miami Hurricanes up until Mario got there, just too much going on maybe too many variables, but they just zero stability in any of these places down there. Florida just got some bizarre pro sports. "

Why are the Miami Dolphins so unstable?

Miami Dolphins introduce Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins are clearly in trouble and it's because of their owner Stephen Ross who continues to have mis-steps with this team. The things mentioned above are just the latest mistakes, and mismangement by Ross and the Dolphins' front office.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. They also played with the idea of trading second-year starter Tua Tagovailoa for Deshaun Watson. At the same time, apparently, they were asking Flores to tank games and offered to pay him more money if he did so.

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner Brian Flores allegedly memorialized (contemporaneously?) Stephen Ross' desire to have the Miami Dolphins lose games.



How much specificity is in this letter?



For now, only a few people know. Brian Flores allegedly memorialized (contemporaneously?) Stephen Ross' desire to have the Miami Dolphins lose games.How much specificity is in this letter?For now, only a few people know. https://t.co/CNEATkL3MN

Yes, Ross' ownership has been questionable at best. If it wasn't for what is going on in Washington right now with Daniel Snyder, the Dolphins would be at the top of the headlines.

Reports say that's why Tom Brady decided to step away from the Miami Dolphins deal, because of everything going on with the team right now.

And who could blame him. Why would you want your name and brand to be associated with a team that is in as bad a shape as the Dolphins are right now?

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk But for the Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady would have become a minority owner in Miami. Per @BenVolin , Brady also would have gotten a position high in the Miami front office. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfpH But for the Brian Flores lawsuit, Tom Brady would have become a minority owner in Miami. Per @BenVolin, Brady also would have gotten a position high in the Miami front office. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfpH

