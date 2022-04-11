"He could come there next year"- Analyst predicts Tom Brady to sign with Miami Dolphins in 2023 NFL season

Tom Brady could potentially sign with the Miami Dolphins in 2023, according to NFL analyst John Middlekauff. The 44-year-old unretired after just 40 days this offseason and is embarking on his 23rd NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, according to Middlekauff, there could be a chance that the seven-time Super Bowl champ links up with the Dolphins in 2023. Rumors had swirled that the 44-year-old could become a part-owner of the franchise.

Middlekauff, who spoke on the 3 and Out podcast, said that given how unstable Miami has been over the years, there could be a real possibility that Brady signs with the team in 2023.

The analyst explained:

“One football story I want to hit really quick. Tom Brady, some rumors that he was potentially going to be a part owner. Florio put out a story today (Thursday), part owner with the Miami Dolphins, you know, Sean Payton was going to be the coach. My overall take on the Dolphins and Stephen Ross is it is just always something."

Front Office Sports @FOS @BenVolin.



Miami reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, then add Brady at QB too.



The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores' lawsuit — filed the same day Brady retired. When Tom Brady retired, he was going to be introduced as part-owner of the Dolphins, per @ProFootballTalk Miami reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, then add Brady at QB too.The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores' lawsuit — filed the same day Brady retired. When Tom Brady retired, he was going to be introduced as part-owner of the Dolphins, per @ProFootballTalk & @BenVolin.Miami reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, then add Brady at QB too.The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores' lawsuit — filed the same day Brady retired. https://t.co/QIAbeyEGh6

Middlekauff added:

“Good luck to Mike McDaniel, you know, at any moment he could be fired, they could hire Sean Payton, Tom Brady could come there next year, Miami is just not, when you think stable NFL organizations, you do not think the Miami Dolphins.”

Tom Brady with the Buccaneers...for now

Brady in action

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has one year left on his deal with the Buccaneers and has a cap hit of just over $8 million this season.

Depending on what happens this season with the Buccaneers, there is still a chance that the original plan to have Brady play for the Dolphins and be a part-owner of the team could still happen.

Given that it was all set to be announced right before the Brian Flores lawsuit was filed, there is still a strong chance it could still happen. Whether it does or not remains to be seen as the star quarterback will be another year older and this could be his last year in the league. But it sure is fun to think about.

