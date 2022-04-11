NFL analyst believes Patrick Mahomes could end up being second coming of Packers legend 

In an era defined by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rise of offense, saying anything too negative about the quarterback is a rarity. However, one analyst isn't "sold" on the Chiefs' quarterback. Speaking on his 3 and Out Podcast, John Middlekauf compared the quarterback to a past legend. Of course, that, in itself, speaks volumes, but the show host predicted a similar ceiling in one critical way.

Here's what he had to say when he compared Mahomes to former Packers franchise quarterback Brett Favre:

"I have a feeling Mahomes could be on the Brett Farve track. Look at his stages 96-98. He took the league by storm: three MVPs, two Super Bowl appearances, three NFC championship games. "

He continued, saying that, as good as the quarterback was, his team never got back to the big game:

"I'm sure the people back then thought Farve would win three, four Super Bowls, but he never made it back. Everyone seems to think that Mahomes is a lock for the Super Bowls. I'm just not sold."

In other words, the show host says the Chiefs' quarterback has peaked in terms of team performance. Both players have had explosive starts. However, Brett Favre's team continued to win but failed to reach the same height in the middle-to-later part of his career.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks:



1. Tom Brady

2. Aaron Rodgers

3. Josh Allen

4. Justin Herbert

5. Matthew Stafford

6. Joe Burrow

7. Derek Carr

8. Patrick Mahomes

9. Kirk Cousins

10. Carson Wentz Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks:1. Tom Brady2. Aaron Rodgers3. Josh Allen4. Justin Herbert5. Matthew Stafford6. Joe Burrow7. Derek Carr8. Patrick Mahomes9. Kirk Cousins10. Carson Wentz

Basically, the show host is still expecting great production from the quarterback over the long-haul. However, he isn't committing to a Brady-esque prediction for the Chiefs'quarterback's career just yet.

Patrick Mahomes' rise and potential peak

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

In his young career, the franchise quarterback has accomplished more than most quarterbacks accomplish in their entire careers. The Chiefs' signal caller sat for his entire rookie season, with the exception of a Week 17 start to allow Alex Smith to rest for the playoffs. Mahomes won the game, giving head coach Andy Reid the signal to go all-in on the quarterback.

In his first starting season in the NFL, the quarterback went 12-4 and nearly set the record for touchdowns thrown in a season. Over the ensuing two seasons, the team made the Super Bowl twice, winning the game once. However, after winning the Super Bowl in 2019, the team started to backpedal.

In 2020, the quarterback's team lost the Super Bowl in a blowout. In 2021, the team failed to make the Super Bowl. Now, early into 2022, the Chiefs had to cut ties with Tyreek Hill, one of the core weapons used by the quarterback since his rookie season. In the eyes of Middlekauf, the regression has started, and the team may never find the height they found at the turn of the decade.

