NFL analyst believes Sean Payton eyeing AFC West team to return to coaching in the NFL

After Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints, many speculated about where the head coach might end up. Many think he is on track to replace Mike McCarthy at the Dallas Cowboys. But one NFL analyst has provided a more unexpected return.

Speaking on the Bart and Hahn podcast, NFL analyst Peter Burns explained why he believes the head coach stepped away from the Saints. He also explained why Payton could be taking a long look at joining the Los Angeles Chargers. Here's how he put it:

"We knew that when Drew Brees retired, he's like, 'bro, I gotta get out of this. This is gonna be a damper on my future'... I actually think the Saints are gonna be pretty good this year. But that's a whole different story."

He went on:

"I think he's bored. He wants to get back into it. Is this a Chargers – seems like the type of roster you would want to have if you're Sean Payton down the road."

Sean Payton's NFL coaching career

Sean Payton got his coaching start in college in 1988 at the age of 25. From 1988 to 1996, he served in various assistant coaching jobs for several teams before making the jump to the NFL. Between 1997 and 2005, he served in various assistant jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2006, he joined the New Orleans Saints as the head coach. Up until 2021, he served as the team's head coach, spending most of that time with Drew Brees. He even won Super Bowl XLIV against Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts.

In 2012 Sean Payton was suspended from the league for the entire season due to his involvement in the Bountygate scandal. This was an incentive program where players were rewarded for injuring opposing players. During that year, he instead coached a sixth-grade football team.

Brees retired after the 2020 season, and the head coach gave the post-Brees era a shot, going 9-8. He stepped away from the team soon after. In his career with the team, he went 152-89.

Will Sean Payton make a comeback next season or will this record be set in stone?

