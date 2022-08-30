"Tampa Bay is the kind of team that could say, ‘Hey man, let’s go win this" - NFL analyst believes Buccaneers will make a move for OBJ to help Tom Brady win his eighth Super Bowl ring

Entering season 23, all signs point toward the 2022 NFL season being Tom Brady's swan song. A seven-time Super Bowl winner and three-time NFL MVP, the Buccaneers quarterback has won everything there is to win on the grand stage.

Brady, of course, is hungry for more. Looking to go out on a high, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is targeting a record-breaking eighth Super Bowl ring. Surrounded by elite offensive talents such as Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and the recently-added Julio Jones, Brady will have all the support he needs to torment NFL defenses.

But imagine adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix. The former Cleveland Browns star played an instrumental role in the LA Rams' Super Bowl run last season. Currently, without a team, NFL analyst Charles Robinson on the "You Pod to Win the Game" podcast hypothesized the Buccaneers potentially making a run for the superstar wideout:

"If OBJ rides this out, let’s say he rides it out, he’s looking healthy, he still hasn’t signed, and it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m back in the mix in November. I’m running.' I think. if Tampa Bay is where they expect to be in November, I absolutely think that Tampa Bay is the kind of team that could say, ‘Hey, man, let’s just go do this. Let’s go win this.'"

Adding an explosive superstar like OBJ to the mix will only elevate the team's offense to a whole other level. Entering the season, Brady will surely miss the support he received from tight end Rob Gronkowski, who recently called it a time on his NFL career for the second time in three years. Adding Beckham to the roster will surely help soften the blow.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend hints at potential reunion of tight end with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski might have announced his retirement, but when it comes to him and Brady, a return to the NFL is a case of "never say never." After retiring from the NFL in 2019, the future Hall of Famer took a short hiatus only to return to the gridiron in 2020.

His long-time girlfriend Camile Kostek seems to feel that his retirement is temporary. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the swimsuit model spoke in detail about how she feels Gronk will definitely be back again:

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again."

This claim by Kostek, though, directly contradicts the former Buccaneers player's recent comments on his second retirement where he made it clear that he was "done with football" for good.

