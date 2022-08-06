NFL analyst blames Call of Duty releases for Kyler Murray and Cardinals’ late-season woes

In the last couple of seasons, Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury have earned more wins each season. Most agree that, for all their improvement, their pattern of success seems to hit a slowdown near the mid-season point. Some blame the quarterback's size, while others blame the head coach for a variety of reasons.

One NFL analyst blames Kyler Murray, but doesn't think it is a physical issue. Speaking on the Colin Cowherd podcast, Chad Millman blamed the quarterback's affinity for the "Call of Duty" franchise. In his mind, the game's annual release date coinciding with the start of the quarterback's struggles is not a mere coincidence. Here's how he put it:

"I'm not a buyer on the Cardinals to be honest. Kliff Kingsbury has just, too often, too consistently in his career, fallen apart in the second half of the year. And I wish I could say that it's not going to happen this year, but it tends to always happen. Plus, they're gonna be without DeAndre Hopkins in the early part of the year."

Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss I asked Kliff Kingsbury about having Kyler Murray call the plays via radio on Saturday: "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this shit ain't easy.' Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I'm calling it in there. I’m like, 'Alright, go ahead big dog.'" I asked Kliff Kingsbury about having Kyler Murray call the plays via radio on Saturday: "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this shit ain't easy.' Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I'm calling it in there. I’m like, 'Alright, go ahead big dog.'"

He went on to say that it seemed like the new Call of Duty would come out and keep the quarterback from the film room:

"You don't know how healthy and good they're going to be. Kyler Murray, while he's amazing, the new version of Call of Duty comes out, and all of a sudden he's doing that, instead of watching more film, and then all of a sudden, you see his stats drop. So I'm not a buyer on the Cardinals."

Tate Frazier @tatefrazier The most damming part of the Kyler Murray case to me is that he obviously didn’t read his contract The most damming part of the Kyler Murray case to me is that he obviously didn’t read his contract 😂

Call of Duty release dates during Kyler Murray's career

Millman's point about Call of Duty release dates roughly lines up, but how close do the releases coincide with the Cardinals' losing streaks? Here's a look at when the Cardinals started losing and when each Call of Duty release was during the quarterback's career thus far, according to Giant Bomb.

In Kyler Murray's rookie year, Call of Duty Modern Warfare was released on October 25, 2019. According to Pro Football Reference, the team was 3-3-1 and riding a three-game win streak. The final win of their win streak came on October 20. The team lost their next six games and went 2-7 to end the season.

In 2020, the team was 3-2 before Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released on October 13. After the 13th, the team went 5-6. In 2021, Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5. Heading into that date, the team was 7-1.

During the team's final game before the fifth, Kyler Murray suffered an ankle sprain that forced him to miss three games. When he returned, the team continued to lose, going 2-4 to wrap up the season. Based on the results, in every season, the team was winning before the release and posted a losing record over the span of the rest of the season.

Before Call of Duty releases, the quarterback is 13-6-1 in his career. After Call of Duty releases, Murray is 9-17 in his career.

