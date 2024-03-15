NFL analyst blames Dak Prescott for Cowboys' failure in signing top free agents

The Dallas Cowboys have not been very active in the free agency as they have not addressed the areas of need on their offense. They have already lost Tony Pollard, who signed with the Tennessee Titans. Moreover, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry signing with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans has left many Cowboys fans upset.

The franchise has also not agreed on a potential contract extension with Dak Prescott as he has a $59.4 million cap hit this upcoming season. NFL analyst Dan Graziano believes that Prescott's contract is the main reason behind the franchise not pursuing the top free agents. He said:

"If you have a $59.5 million cap charge assigned to one player, it has to be like you're working around that no matter what the Cowboys would tell you. So they either have to extend him or get comfortable with the idea of working around that number. And so far they haven't been able to extend him."

"We'll see what happens there, but I think it would be foolish to say that that's not a factor. I mean, you know, they have a budget assigned for free agency that might conceivably be larger if their quarterback's cap hit wasn't the highest in the league."

As of March 15, the Dallas Cowboys only have $2.2 million in cap space. Prescott will be a free agent next year and unless the franchise offers a new contract extension to their quarterback, the team will not be able to make big moves for next season.

The 30-year-old quarterback is coming off the best season of his career where he was an MVP candidate. In 17 games last season, he threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions with a passer rating of 105.9. His new contract will likely result in an AAV value of approximately $60 million, and it will be interesting to see what Jerry Jones does in the coming weeks.

The Cowboys need to pay their superstars

Micah Parsons: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Not only do the Dallas Cowboys have to pay Dak Prescott, but Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb are nearing contract extensions as well. The franchise already signed Trevon Diggs to a five-year $97 million contract extension last year, and the Cowboys need to make some hard decisions to keep all their star players on the team.

If they want to keep Prescott, Parsons, and Lamb on the team then they won't be able to sign top free agents like Barkley, Henry, etc. The franchise has drafted quite well in recent years and in order to keep a good team around their superstars, the Cowboys front office has to once again hit on their picks in the upcoming draft.

