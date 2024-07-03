  • NFL
  • NFL analyst blasts Jerry Jones’ "cheap, shortsighted" Cowboys amid contract delays for Dak Prescott and more

NFL analyst blasts Jerry Jones’ "cheap, shortsighted" Cowboys amid contract delays for Dak Prescott and more

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jul 03, 2024 16:00 GMT
NFL analyst blasts Jerry Jones&rsquo; &quot;cheap, shortsighted&quot; Cowboys amid contract delays for Dak Prescott and more
NFL analyst blasts Jerry Jones’ Cowboys

Dak Prescott and Jerry Jones might be on the same team, but the two are mortal rivals when it comes to payment. Prescott wants to be paid more and Jones wants to pay less.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio called out the Cowboys for their sluggish pace in paying the quarterback and others nearing the end of their deals.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
"As I've said time and again throughout this offseason, when it comes to figuring out how to properly pay their young star players, the Cowboys are cheap, shortsighted, and not as smart as they think they are. Otherwise, they wouldn't be in this current conundrum with Dak Prescott, who has them over a barrel [00:00:55]," he said. [25.2] PFT

Florio later noted that Prescott has the team in a worse situation now than after 2020 when the original deal was negotiated.

In addition to Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons stand on deck to earn big new deals. If things go in a certain way, all three players could cost the Cowboys upwards of $60 million more every year.

Prescott has been spotlighted as the potential first quarterback to earn $60 million per season, raising his total by $20 million. Both Lamb and Parsons are in line to average between $15 million and $20 million yearly on their next deals in a conservative estimate.

Justin Jefferson earns $35 million per season now, per Spotrac. As such, Lamb could be in line for as much as easily $30 million per season.

Perfect storm of contract negotiation due dates risk sinking Jerry Jones' Cowboys

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Of course, it isn't just the magnitude of the salary increases, it is also the timing for Jerry Jones. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons all have deals getting due for renewal in the next two seasons. Lamb and Prescott both need extensions this season to continue their employment with the team into 2025.

As such, with no solution yet presented, both have reason to hold out. Until now, Lamb and Prescott have been patient with Jones, not jumping into holdouts until absolutely necessary. However, not every player is as patient. Micah Parsons is squarely in a window in which he can hold out.

According to Spotrac, Parsons' deal runs through to 2025. This year is the last year of his original four-year deal with a fifth-year option extending into 2025.

Based on what he is seeing with CeeDee Lamb, Parsons has reason to believe he'll be in the same boat as the wide receiver. As such, coming off a great season, holding out could be on the table.

Could Jerry Jones find himself staring at three massive vacancies at the start of training camp?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
