NFL analyst bluntly ranks Giants' QB room dead last in NFC East despite Russell Wilson's arrival

Russell Wilson signed with the New York Giants this week, just days after the team also signed Jameis Winston. The question now remains whether New York will still draft a quarterback with the third overall pick or if they will target another position.

Ad

On Wednesday afternoon, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show." Jeremiah and Eisen discussed whether the addition of Wilson and Winston is an upgrade over former quarterback Daniel Jones. It was then that Daniel Jeremiah revealed that it wasn't much of a change and that of the four NFC East teams in the division, the Giants still rank last.

“It's pretty tough, no matter which one of those you start, ... you’re the fourth-best quarterback in that division. Where does that go in him (Wilson) vs. what they had in Daniel Jones? Maybe it’s an upgrade ... I think they just went from vanilla to French vanilla. I don't know that you’re going to get that much more impact."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Russell Wilson spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jameis Winston was also in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns.

Russell Wilson isn't worried about Giants drafting a QB

On Wednesday, Russell Wilson put pen to paper and officially became a member of the New York Giants. During his introductory press conference, the quarterback was asked his thoughts on the Giants drafting a quarterback in the first round. It was then that the 36-year-old revealed that he is only focused on winning.

Ad

“The great part about professional sports is constant change constant movement. If we draft a quarterback, we’ll make sure he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality. But for me I’m focused on winning, what I can do as a quarterback of the New York Giants to help us win and do everything we can to lead.

Ad

"I’m excited. I’ve been gifted with so much in this game in terms of experiences and things I’ve gone through, all the great moments, some tough ones along the way. Also being inside the white lines, that is my most favorite place to be. I’m excited to do that and to rock the New York Giants jersey.”

Russell Wilson did acknowledge that he would assist a rookie quarterback and help him succeed in the future if the Giants did draft a quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-NFL QB makes feelings clear about Patriots adding Stefon Diggs for $69,000,000 - “Worthy signing”