NFL analyst braces for Bill Belichick to rip rug out on everyone during 2023 NFL Draft

Could New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick make a splash on night one of the 2023 NFL Draft? On NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Thursday morning, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt said that he keeps thinking in that direction.

Brandt said that every time he sees the Patriots in the mock draft, he can't help but think that Belichick may trade up from number 14 into the top ten.

Kyle Brandt:"I just keep saying my, my, my pinky keeps that tingling when like, I feel like every time the Patriots come up, I think they're going to do something nuclear in this room. I don't know what it is yet, but whether it is, oh my God, we drafted a first round quarterback or we traded way up and got some defensive player that Bill Belichick just fell in love with, I just can't see them sitting there."

He said that whether it's for a quarterback or perhaps a defensive player, something is going to encourage him to trade up. Brandt said that the trajectory that the Patriots have been on the last few seasons post Tom Brady, points towards a big move.

"Where are they, Peter? They're at 14 and its a fine pick and sort of right there in that like average I feel like they're going to trade into the top ten or maybe even higher. I just think like everyone's closing in and the empire is over and it's crumbling. And what do you do? You do something outlandish to keep it alive, not stupid, just aggressive."-Good Morning Football

As the clock opens on the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft, all eyes will be on New England Patriots and Bill Belichick making a move.

Bill Belichick doesn't confirm QB Mac Jones as starter

There have been rumors of a possible squabble between quarterback Mac Jones and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Despite last year's sophomore slump for the young quarterback, many believed that hiring Bill O'Brien as the offensive coordinator was a way to help Jones develop in his third season.

When asked this week about Jones and the starting quarterback position, the Patriots head coach said that 'everyone will have a chance to play'. This isn't exactly the vote of confidence that one wants from a head coach concerning his starting quarterback.

"Everybody will get a chance to play.”

Jones has spent the offseason continuing to put in the work at the New England Patriots facility in the hopes of rebounding from an abysmal 2022 NFL season.

