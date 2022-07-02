"It's not like Jacoby is just some slap trying to figure it out" - NFL analyst claims Browns happy with QB situation and won't go back to Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation could look very different entering the 2022 season. One NFL analyst feels that the team will be in good hands with Jacoby Brissett under center this season and doesn't need quarterback Baker Mayfield. On the Pat McAfee Show, former NFL defensive back turned analyst Darius Butler credits Browns general manager Andrew Berry for building around the quarterback position. As well as investing in the offensive line and the offense in general:

“Yeah, I think Andrew Barry's done a great job building around that quarterback position. So that whoever comes in or you can still win games, obviously you got your defense, but offensively you invested a ton of money into the offensive line. You got one of the best backfields behind it."

Butler also notes that Brissett has the experience of being a starting quarterback and isn’t some slap trying to figure it out:

“It's not like Jacoby is just some slap trying to figure it out like Jacoby has been around this league for a while, especially if he's going into a season and like they're having two different game plans.”

The former defensive back concluded his point by stating that there’s one gameplan for Brissett to be the starter for up to 12 games. Of course, it will be dependent upon what happens with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the team moving on from Mayfield:

“You got one game plan for Brissett to be the guy or at least for 8, 10 possibly 12 games. Who knows how this whole Deshaun Watson thing is ultimately going to play out, but I think both sides moving on from the Baker Mayfield situation now, if it is a situation where Deshaun is out of there and definitely a for a year, maybe it's a different conversation there with Baker Mayfield but if I had to place a bet right now, I will say Mayfield starting for another team.”

Watson and his disciplinary hearing reached a conclusion as he and the Browns await his fate. It looks more and more as though Mayfield and the team are ready to part ways, leaving Brissett to handle the job.

The Browns possible starting quarterback in 2022?

Brissett as a member of the Indianapolis Colts

Brissett is no stranger to being the starting quarterback in the NFL as he started under center for three different franchises in his career. He started two games for the New England Patriots in his lone season with the team in 2016.

He started 30 games for the Indianapolis Colts from 2017 to 2020 and started five games for the Miami Dolphins last season.

Should Watson get any lengthy suspension from the league for violating their personal conduct policy? All signs point to Brissett being the starter for Cleveland in 2022 as Mayfield looks to have one foot out the door.

We’ll see what the Browns' quarterback room will look like as the offseason progresses.

