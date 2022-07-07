“That’s going to lead to regret” - NFL analyst claims Browns time in the spotlight is nearly over

The Cleveland Browns have been a large part of the offseason in the NFL and one analyst says that’s all about to come to an end. Cleveland famously fell out with their former quarterback Baker Mayfield after trading for Deshaun Watson. Watson, who recently settled 20 of his 24 civil cases, came with a huge amount of baggage. This is not just in court, as the debacle has also damaged his public image.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Speak for Yourself, Emmanuel Acho said that Cleveland will regret their offseason. Not just trading quarterback Baker Mayfield, the but the handling of Deshaun Watson. He thinks 2022 could be a humbling experience for the franchise, who have come a long way in the last four years.

Here's what he said:

“They will regret trading Baker Mayfield this season. The operative phrase here is this season. We know this much about Cleveland: Deshaun Watson is a phenomenal quarterback. But boy is he in some hot water."

He continued:

"He got some civil cases that are outstanding. Some civil cases that are pending, so the Browns likely will not have a starting quarterback this season. Deshaun Watson is gone... If you are a Cleveland fan, you've gotten acclimated to attention and you've gotten acclimated to wins.”

Acho added:

“Last four years, the Browns have had attention and in one of those four years they've had wins. So, in the last four years in the Baker Mayfield tenure, Cleveland fans have either had attention or they have had wins."

He concluded by saying:

"Please understand me when I say this: once the Deshaun Watson suspension is put in place and put to rest, the Browns will have neither attention nor wins. That's going to lead to regret.”

The Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns

This offseason, Cleveland traded for Watson and gave him a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract. They also moved on from Mayfield, trading him to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fourth- or fifth-round pick.

In the trade, the Panthers will take on $4.85 million of Mayfield's salary, while Cleveland will take on $10.5 million of his salary. The quarterback agreed to shift the rest of his $18.8 million salary into incentives to make the deal easier, which is pending a physical.

With Mayfield gone and possibly Watson out for the 2022 season, all signs point to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett being under center when the season kicks off. This is not necessarily a disaster, as he has gone 14-23 as a starter in his career and is a safe pair of hands. To date, he has thrown for 36 touchdowns against 17 interceptions.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are arguably the best tandem in the NFL and if utilized properly, they can dictate the pace of games and be a redzone threat. With a strong defense that includes Myles Garrett, there's no reason why the Browns can't be a playoff side in 2022.

We’ll see how Cleveland fares this campaign after a tempestuous offseason.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Speak for Yourself and H/T Sportskeeda.

