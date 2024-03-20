NFL analyst calls for Chicago Bears to add even more ammunition to Keenan Allen and DJ Moore for “christ child” Caleb Williams

Keenan Allen and DJ Moore now share the same colors, but it isn't enough for Caleb Williams. At least, that is what NFL analyst Kyle Brandt declared on "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday.

His rant began with Justin Fields. Back then, he said the team desperately needed the quarterback to pay off, but it didn't. Since it didn't, the Bears need to pull out all of the stops with Caleb Williams, giving every last pick to the offense. Brandt said:

"This Caleb Williams is the Christ child for the city of Chicago. ... I don't care if they spend every pick in the draft on wide receivers, the tackles, guards, tight ends, just it all goes under Caleb Inc."

It could work to raise the offensive production, giving their quarterback of the next 20 years enough offensive weapons. However, if it doesn't work, Brandt predicted a horrible reaction:

"If this thing doesn't work and we're sitting here three years from now, that's apocalypse in Chicago. [00:02:08]" [70.4] GMFB

Caleb Williams' college career recap

Caleb Williams at NFL Combine

The favorite to be the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft started his college career with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021. In his freshman season, he threw for 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, the fit wasn't long-term.

Williams transferred to the USC Trojans ahead of the 2022 season and lept off the screen in his second year. In 14 games, he threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. It turned out to be the best year of his college career.

However, the quarterback returned for one more season in 2023. He played in just 12 games, but his statistic remained somewhat proportional to his production in 2022. In 12 games of action, he threw for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Some may argue that his 2023 production was a slight decline, but the biggest selling point for Williams to some is that he managed to put up an impressive touchdown-interception ratio at two different schools.

Most college transfers leave behind an unsightly stat line. Williams left behind an impressive one as a freshman and continued to grow with USC.

At this point, most analysts, fans and pundits have predicted Williams to be selected by the Chicago Bears, with only a few scattered predictions of Jayden Daniels.

Will the Chicago Bears make the predictable pick or could the 2024 NFL Draft be marked by one of the most surprising twists in recent memory?

