NFL analyst calls Chiefs’ “embarrassing” Super Bowl ring mishap a "first-world problem” for Travis Kelce

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL analyst calls Chiefs’ “embarrassing” Super Bowl ring mishap a "first-world problem” for Travis Kelce

NFL analyst calls Chiefs’ “embarrassing” Super Bowl ring mishap a "first-world problem” for Travis Kelce

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jun 21, 2024 16:53 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
NFL analyst calls Chiefs’ “embarrassing” Super Bowl ring mishap a "first-world problem” for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has seen the pinnacle of athletic experience. However, he also is not devoid of problems. The viral Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring mishap adds at least one disappointment to the tight end's life. However, one NFL analyst isn't shedding any tears for him. Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio called the issue trivial.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending
Mike Florio: "The ultimate first-world problem is 'there's a typo on the inside of my Super Bowl ring.' We would all love to have that problem. We would trade places with Travis Kelce in an instant," Florio said. [00:01:18]
"'Oh, my third Super Bowl ring has a typo on the inside that no one's ever going to see anyway.' So still, the whole thing is embarrassing for the Chiefs," he added. [00:01:52]

For the uninitiated, the Super Bowl rings appear to have carats of diamonds and luxury craftsmanship added. However, there was a typo on the inside of the rings. On the inside of the ring, it has a list of the teams the Chiefs beat, their seeding, and the score of the games.

The seeding on the Miami Dolphins game is incorrect. The Dolphins had the sixth seed. However, the ring says the team had the seventh seed. The mistake is clear, and one may argue that it also serves as an unintentional jab at the Dolphins.

In other words, one may look at the situation and surmise that the ring-makers didn't believe the Dolphins' seeding was important enough to list correctly.

More realistically, the ring-makers were not NFL experts by trade. As such, there was a clerical error in transferring the information onto the ring.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs ring mishap ranks low on long list of offseason controversies

Rashee Rice at Super Bowl LVIII &mdash; San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Rashee Rice at Super Bowl LVIII — San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's ring mishap can be seen as a slap in the face, but no one is going to jail over it. However, in another universe where that was the case, it would not have been the first Chiefs player to get arrested this offseason.

Rashee Rice, Isaiah Buggs, and two practice squad players have seen the inside of a jail cell this offseason. Rice fights eight felony counts.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Buggs is fighting for his freedom amid various accusations concerning domestic violence and animal abuse.

The two practice squad players were picked up on charges of marijuana possession. At this point, the ring problem is likely the least serious of the team's troubles this offseason. Unlike the dust-ups with the law, however, this appears to be a relatively simple fix.

Will Kelce's Chiefs recall the rings and get the typo fixed?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी