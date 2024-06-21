NFL analyst calls Chiefs’ “embarrassing” Super Bowl ring mishap a "first-world problem” for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has seen the pinnacle of athletic experience. However, he also is not devoid of problems. The viral Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring mishap adds at least one disappointment to the tight end's life. However, one NFL analyst isn't shedding any tears for him. Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio called the issue trivial.

Mike Florio: "The ultimate first-world problem is 'there's a typo on the inside of my Super Bowl ring.' We would all love to have that problem. We would trade places with Travis Kelce in an instant," Florio said. [00:01:18]

"'Oh, my third Super Bowl ring has a typo on the inside that no one's ever going to see anyway.' So still, the whole thing is embarrassing for the Chiefs," he added. [00:01:52]

For the uninitiated, the Super Bowl rings appear to have carats of diamonds and luxury craftsmanship added. However, there was a typo on the inside of the rings. On the inside of the ring, it has a list of the teams the Chiefs beat, their seeding, and the score of the games.

The seeding on the Miami Dolphins game is incorrect. The Dolphins had the sixth seed. However, the ring says the team had the seventh seed. The mistake is clear, and one may argue that it also serves as an unintentional jab at the Dolphins.

In other words, one may look at the situation and surmise that the ring-makers didn't believe the Dolphins' seeding was important enough to list correctly.

More realistically, the ring-makers were not NFL experts by trade. As such, there was a clerical error in transferring the information onto the ring.

Travis Kelce's Chiefs ring mishap ranks low on long list of offseason controversies

Rashee Rice at Super Bowl LVIII — San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's ring mishap can be seen as a slap in the face, but no one is going to jail over it. However, in another universe where that was the case, it would not have been the first Chiefs player to get arrested this offseason.

Rashee Rice, Isaiah Buggs, and two practice squad players have seen the inside of a jail cell this offseason. Rice fights eight felony counts.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Buggs is fighting for his freedom amid various accusations concerning domestic violence and animal abuse.

The two practice squad players were picked up on charges of marijuana possession. At this point, the ring problem is likely the least serious of the team's troubles this offseason. Unlike the dust-ups with the law, however, this appears to be a relatively simple fix.

Will Kelce's Chiefs recall the rings and get the typo fixed?

