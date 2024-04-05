Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice could face jail time as police find 10.8 grams of marijuana in crashed Lamborghini: Report

Things aren't getting better for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Last weekend, Rice was seen fleeing from a car accident he was involved in, and it took him days to make a public statement.

Yesterday, his lawyer, Royce West, admitted Rice was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Today, news surfaced that per Dallas police, 10.8 grams of marijuana was found in Rice's car on the day of the accident. Possession of this amount in the State of Texas could be a form of misdemeanor.

Could Rashee Rice face a suspension from the NFL?

Rashee Rice during Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Rashee Rice should face punishment for his actions regarding the car accident in Dallas.

However, he hasn't been charged with anything by the law or received a fine/suspension from the NFL. The NFL and law enforcement are gathering information before making a decision.

The NFL or the Kansas City Chiefs haven't commented on the situation.

Rice was a standout as a rookie last season for the Chiefs. He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.