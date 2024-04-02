Rashee Rice's role in Dallas car accident becomes clear, Chiefs WR could face major trouble over alleged street racing crash

The Rashee Rice driving situation just got a little clearer. Initially, police were looking for Rice for his role in a hit and run crash, one that resulted from alleged street racing in a Lamborghini.

Per the company that rented the wide receiver the car, Rice was the one who leased it. NBC 5 notes that, according to the Dallas Morning News, a police call sheet lists Rice as the suspected driver of the car. The company's attorney said via NBC Sports:

“Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident. And we had an agreement with Mr. Rice in order to provide that lease. And under our contract, [he] was supposed to be the only one driving [the] vehicle.”

The lawyer also confirmed that Rice has routinely rented cars from them and that there were never any driving citations or accidents.

Their current issue stems from the fact that there's a totaled vehicle, and no one has contacted them regarding the solution of that problem. He continued:

"And I understand, there’s, you know, kind of speculation back and forth as far as who’s driving. It doesn’t matter. I mean, we’re looking for accountability and to make sure that our business is made whole here.”

Given that his contract states that the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was the only one who should have been driving, Rice's role in the incident might be worse.

Assuming he followed that contract, there is a possibility that he the one who caused the crash and fled afterwards, which carries a much higher penalty in Dallas, where it occurred.

Rashee Rice cooperating in hit and run case

Rashee Rice is cooperating with the authorities

Rashee Rice has since said that he's taking the steps to address the situation responsibly. Royce West, the wide receiver's lawyer, released a statement on his behalf:

“Rashee is cooperating with authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Multiple people were injured as a result of the crash, and there's no telling what sort of punishment might follow. Rice may see legal punishment, but the NFL and the Chiefs might also step in and do something on their own.