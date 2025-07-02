NFL analyst calls out favoritism behind Darren Waller's comeback with Dolphins 2 years after TE's retirement: "History with OC Frank Smith sold him"

Darren Waller shocked the NFL world with news of his return to pro play. The Pro Bowl tight end retired, having played for the New York Giants during the 2023 season. Waller spent last year focusing on making music. However, on Tuesday, he announced his decision to return to the field at the professional level.

Ad

This allowed the Giants to trade him to the Miami Dolphins for a 2026 sixth-round pick. Waller agreed to play for Mike McDaniel's team on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. Amid questions about Waller's decision to unretire, NFL analyst Omar Kelly shared his perspective on why the TE decided to join the Dolphins.

In an article for the 'Miami Herald', Kelly pointed out Waller's relationship with the team's offensive coordinator, Frank Smith. He coached the tight end during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders from 2018 to 2022. Smith had served as the team's TE coach from 2018 to 2020 before joining the Chargers in 2021.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"...It's likely that Waller's history with offensive coordinator Frank Smith, who coached him for his three breakout seasons in Las Vegas, is what sold him on joining the Dolphins," Kelly wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Darren Waller's decision to join the Dolphins gives Mike McDaniel more options on the depth chart. He becomes a part of a TE room with players like Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown and Tanner Conner.

Ad

Darren Waller began his NFL journey with the Ravens in 2015. During his eight-season stint in the league, he tallied a total of 4,124 yards and 20 TDs receiving.

Insider finds Dolphins trading for Darren Waller "hilarious"

Before Darren Waller, the Dolphins made a big trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They parted ways with CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-rounder. Waller is potentially being brought in to fill the void left by Smith's departure.

Ad

Cowboys insider Marcus Mosher touched on this decision taken by Mike McDaniel and his team. On X, he shared Tom Pelissero's post talking about the trade while sharing his feelings about this move.

"Trading for a retired player in hilarious. But also awesome," Mosher wrote in the post.

Expand Tweet

The Dolphins had a disappointing campaign last season, finishing with an 8-9 record and failing to make it to the playoffs. They begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Colts in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.