NFL analyst calls out former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore after Justin Herbert's Chargers 0-2 start 

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-2 to start the season. There was a ton of excitement and anticipation for the Chargers after the improvement they showed last season. Despite having an early lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card game, the Chargers were eliminated in the first round.

The Chargers chose to make a change at the offensive coordinator position and hired Kellen Moore. The former NFL quarterback was the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys for the last four seasons. ESPN's Marcus Spears said on "Get Up" on Wednesday that Moore may be the Chargers' issue.

"I'm gonna give you an example because this is what I was talking about with Kellen Moore when everybody was like, what? Either number one scoring offense in the league and they doing all it is Kellen Moore last week with the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime, threw three deep balls. Yeah, three of them in a row. Got zero yards. Three plays and a punt... That was Kellen Moore's problem in Dallas.

"It had nothing to do with his inability to call plays. The dude can call plays. He is a bad situational offensive coach. And that's what drove me crazy last year with the Cowboys."

Spears gave Kellen Moore credit for being an effective play caller. However, in certain situations, he feels that he doesn't do the offense any justice with his decision-making.

Nick Wright calls Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'good' not 'great'

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with quarterback Justin Herbert. The deal is worth $262.5 million and has Herbert in Los Angeles through the 2029 NFL season. The Chargers are now paying Herbert $52.5 million a season and yet, he and the team are 0-2 to start the season. In fact, Herbert has lost the last four games he has started, dating back to last season.

Nick Wright, who hosts "What's Wright? with Nick Wright" said that he feels that the Chargers quarterback is not the issue at this time. He thinks that Los Angeles paid him to fix the problem.

"Justin Herbert isn't problem, but he's paid to be the solution. ... He's good, but the Chargers need him to be great."

Wright feels that Justin Herbert is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. However, he's not the best despite his lucrative contract.