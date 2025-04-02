NFL analyst calls out Jerry Jones' "Don Draper" negotiation tactics against Micah Parsons' agent

The Micah Parsons negotiation has arguably been underway since the pass rusher signed his first deal as a rookie. Production, statistics and attendance from his first moments with the team have built the foundation of Parsons' argument to get paid. However, Jerry Jones has reason to be looking for any cracks to create an argument to pay less.

To avoid damaging relations, teams deal with agents. They maximize the earnings for their clients due to training and practice. However, Jones seemingly would rather do business with Parsons, cutting out the middle man in his corner. According to a video posted by Cowboys reporter Jon Machota via "Pro Football Talk," Jones wrote off the agent.

"The agent is not a factor here or something to worry about," Jones said (0:34). "And I don't know his name. And so my point is that I'm not trying to demean you in any way. But this isn't about an agent. The agent doesn't have one thing to do with what we're doing."

Mike Florio called the comments disrespectful, comparing them to the star of "Mad Men," Don Draper, who was played by Jon Hamm.

"'There is no more disrespect than you can give to someone than to say 'I don't know who they are,'" Florio said. "That's Don Draper on the elevator saying, 'I don't even think about you. I can't think about you. I don't know your name.'"

The negotiations appear to be taking a turn.

Micah Parsons due pay raise from Jerry Jones in 2025

Micah Parsons at Cowboys at Eagles - Source: Getty

Jerry Jones doesn't have a future set in stone with Micah Parsons, but he is still due a sizable increase to his pay in the short term. While his future beyond 2025 is uncertain, the pass rusher is due a $21 million salary increase.

That's because the Cowboys took Parsons' fifth-year option on his rookie deal. According to Spotrac, his base salary in 2024 was under $3 million. In 2025, it will jump to over $24 million.

While things are unclear post-2025, Parsons is in line for the most money he's made in the NFL.

Will Dak Prescott's pass rusher get another raise from Jones by the end of the season?

