NFL analyst calls out Patriots for failing Drake Maye after allegedly lowballing Cooper Kupp

NFL analyst Greg Bedard criticized the New England Patriots for not going aggressively after wide receiver Cooper Kupp to help Drake Maye. The former Rams wideout signed with the Seattle Seahawks shortly thereafter.

The commentator expressed his displeasure on his Friday podcast after Seattle's signing of Kupp was made official.

"Here's the other thing about Cooper Kupp," Bedard said. "This is the same franchise that, four years ago, paid Nelson Agholor $12 million a year. Cooper Kupp's not worth that? Cooper Kupp's not worth $15 million, when you're paying Nelson Agholor? Like, I just don't get it."

The Patriots expressed interest in pursuing Kupp but retreated from his contract expectations. New England, as relayed by Mass Live's Karen Guregian on Friday, determined that Kupp's asking price was "a bit too steep."

Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp's recent performances have been subpar owing to injury, with only 33 games played over the last three seasons. Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) during the Rams' 2021 Super Bowl championship season. Kupp has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns over eight seasons.

With Kupp joining the Seahawks, who lost DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Patriots must find alternative solutions to bolster their receiving corps.

Patriots need to enhance the offense for Drake Maye

Cooper Kupp ended up signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. CBS Sports mentioned that Washington-born and former Eastern Washington Eagle did not want to leave the West Coast.

New England has gone big on defense with free agency and also signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses but they haven't been the same when it comes to offensive signings who could help quarterback Drake Maye in 2025.

The squad has limited choices in free agency. Veterans including Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, Keenan Allen and Tyler Lockett are still available.

Cooper gained 1,250 yards for Cleveland in 2023 before having a down year in 2024, and Diggs is recovering from a ruptured ACL sustained in October.

In addition, New England holds the fourth overall pick, a 38th-round pick, and two third-round picks in the 2025 draft. That gives them the option of attacking the receiver position through the draft.

