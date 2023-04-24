NFL analyst calls for Seahawks running back to get a statue ahead of Russell Wilson and Shaun Alexander

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the youngest franchises in the NFL. However, their brief history has no shortage of impressive franchise players.

From Russell Wilson to Shaun Alexander, Tim Hassellbeck, and Richard Sherman, the team has had a long list of quality players. That said, speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Peter Schrager called for the franchise to immortalize another name:

"I think the the guy that I feel like is going to be remembered from that Seattle dynasty is going to be the man who carried the ball during the Beastquake. Marshawn Lynch deserves a statue in front of Seattle... I want that moment."

Who will get a statue in front of Lumen Field first?

He went on to explain that he saw the running back as the true beating heart of Seattle's success:

"Remember, they were a 7-9 team in this playoff game. They beat the Saints. And of course, a couple of years later, they would go on to win the Super Bowl. I think Marshawn Lynch deserves a statue as to kind of memorialize that entire era of Seahawks football."

2022 season turns Seahawks' Super Bowl era on its head

Marshawn Lynch at Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

At this point, the 2022 season put on by the Denver Broncos has all but taken Russell Wilson off the Mount Rushmore of players for many Seattle Seahawks fans.

Back in the early 20-teens, it was acknowledged that the defense and running game were stout, but it was the quarterback that served as the final piece. Now, the tide appears to be changing. Analysts have begun to claim that perhaps it was the defense and the running game that carried Wilson to both Super Bowls.

Of course, Peyton Manning's meltdown in Super Bowl 48 didn't require the Seahawks quarterback to do too much. The following year, Seattle opted to lean on their quarterback at the end of the game instead of Marshawn Lynch. On that occasion, Wilson threw the most infamous interception of the decade.

At this point, 2023 may not only have implications for the quarterback's accomplishments in future years. Instead, failure could also take away much of what he's done in the past.

