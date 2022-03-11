"You weren't scared to bring in Brian Flores" - NFL analyst calls for Steelers to take chance on Colin Kaepernick 

Colin Kaepernick recently took to Twitter with a video of himself working out. In the tweet, he says he's "still working," implying that he'd welcome any NFL teams that reach out to him for a chance in the league. One analyst has come up with a team that may serve as the perfect fit: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Charean Williams outlined a couple of reasons why the Steelers and Kaepernick could be a perfect fit:

“I don't think he [Kaepernick] plays in the NFL ever again. But you know what actually makes sense is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have a black head coach. They just hired Brian Flores who we know is suing the league. So they're not scared of that obviously."

After mentioning Brian Flores, Williams went on to talk about the Steelers' quarterback situation:

"And guess what? They need a quarterback. Why wouldn't you, if you're the Steelers, offer this guy a minimum salary deal? Make it known if he wants to turn down a minimum-salary deal and have a chance to come back? That's fine, but give him that opportunity because you're not scared to do that. Because you weren't scared to bring in Brian Flores.”

Why does Brian Flores set a precedent that could lead to Colin Kaepernick's return?

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Brian Flores came into the 2021 season with high hopes. Tua Tagovailoa was gearing up for his conventional breakout season in the NFL. The sky seemed to be the limit after going 10-6 in 2020. However, a 1-7 start put Flores' job on the line. After such a tough start, the team was essentially teetering on the top pick in the NFL Draft.

However, Flores was thinking about the playoffs. The team rocketed back into contention over the next two months, going 8-1. Despite a historic turnaround, the Miami Dolphins fired the head coach. Most coaches would keep quiet and attempt to land on their feet. Instead, the former head coach launched an assault on teams he felt had not treated him properly in interviews.

He sued several teams, alleging discrimination. He knew he was risking being blackballed from the league, and for a moment, it seemed he was getting ostracized. However, a call to Mike Tomlin turned into a job offer, and the former head coach found a handhold with the Steelers.

As such, Williams thought Flores could serve as precedent, eventually leading to Kaepernick's return. The Steelers, struggling at the position, know that no one is touching the quarterback. As such, they can look at more conventional options and use Kaepernick as a backup plan. Kaepernick will be available when it comes to it. Will the Steelers give the former quarterback a chance?

